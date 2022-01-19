Wednesday, January 19, 2022
P.F. Chang’s To Go opens in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
P.F. Chang’s To Go Flower Mound adds to the growing number of P.F. Chang’s To Go restaurants in Texas and across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

P.F. Chang’s announced Wednesday that its newest To Go location is now open in Flower Mound.

Launched in 2020, P.F. Chang’s To Go concept features a smaller footprint, creating access to elevated Asian cuisine in high-density metropolitan communities, allowing more guests to experience the P.F. Chang’s Asian favorites they know and love, according to a company news release. P.F. Chang’s To Go offers online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery options.

Photo courtesy P.F. Chang’s

“P.F. Chang’s To Go allows consumers the ability to enjoy our immersive Asian dining experience in a flexible way that fits their lifestyle,” said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer for P.F. Chang’s. “We’re excited to bring this concept to even more people in Texas and help them enjoy all of their favorites faster and easier than ever, with a continued commitment to the tastes and flavors they know and love.”

Menu items at this location feature a curation of guest favorites, including P.F. Chang’s made-from-scratch dishes like Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang’s Lettuce Wraps.

P.F. Chang’s To Go Flower Mound is now open at 3750 Long Prairie Road, next to Market Street, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

