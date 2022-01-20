Denton police rule out detainees in school threats

The Denton Police Department released more information Wednesday night about its investigation into the threats against Denton ISD high schools.

At 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, someone called Denton Public Safety Communications demanding an evacuation of Denton High School, threatening a shooting, according to the latest Denton PD news release. Ryan High School was also believed to be impacted by the threat.

Both schools were quickly placed on lockdown, and many officers were dispatched to both campuses and began thoroughly searching. As a precautionary measure, Guyer High School, Newton Rayzor Elementary and Calhoun Middle School were placed on a lockout until about noon.

During the investigation, one Denton High School student and a non-student at Ryan High School were detained for questioning. Neither subject had weapons, and police cleared the two campuses in the early afternoon after the searches did not find any weapons. The two detained subjects cooperated with investigators and have been ruled out as suspects, according to police.

Investigators believe the threat to have been a hoax. There were at least two other similar threats in other Texas cities, and Denton PD will continue to investigate with the FBI.

There will be an increased police presence on school campuses this week.

“We understand these types of threats generate a great deal of fear and anxiety for everyone involved,” the department said in a statement. “Despite this, students and staff meticulously followed lockdown protocol, which allowed officers to efficiently clear the buildings. We are grateful for this and appreciate your continued support as we work to ensure our students are safe.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 940-349-8181.