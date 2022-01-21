Hazel + Honey Boutique celebrating grand opening in Highland Village

A new boutique shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at The Shops at Highland Village.

Hazel + Honey Boutique cut the ribbon on its new store at 1101 Shoal Creek, Suite 120, on Wednesday with the Highland Village Business Association and Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce. The store offers regular and plus-size women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

On Saturday, the store’s grand opening event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where there will be live music, a hot chocolate bar, giveaways and gift bags for the first 50 visitors 16 and older.