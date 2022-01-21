Friday, January 21, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Hazel + Honey Boutique celebrating grand opening in Highland Village

By Mark Smith
0
2
Hazel + Honey Boutique cut the ribbon on Wednesday at The Shops at Highland Village, photo courtesy of the Highland Village Business Association

A new boutique shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at The Shops at Highland Village.

Hazel + Honey Boutique cut the ribbon on its new store at 1101 Shoal Creek, Suite 120, on Wednesday with the Highland Village Business Association and Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce. The store offers regular and plus-size women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

On Saturday, the store’s grand opening event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where there will be live music, a hot chocolate bar, giveaways and gift bags for the first 50 visitors 16 and older.

Previous articleActive COVID-19 cases double in one week in Denton County
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.