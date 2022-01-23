Crews battle trailer fire in Argyle

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 and surrounding fire departments battled a trailer fire in Argyle on Sunday afternoon.

At 11:55 a.m., Denton County ESD #1 and the Flower Mound Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 4000 block of Cactus Drive in Argyle, just outside of Canyon Falls.

The blaze was quickly upgraded to a 2 Alarm Fire after firefighters observed a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames and the fire quickly spreading to a neighboring manufactured home.

Flower Mound firefighters were able to save the second structure. Two homeowners and a pet got out safely.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

“We are appreciative of our mutual aid partnerships with Flower Mound Fire Department, City of Denton Fire Department, Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Roanoke Fire Department, Justin Community Volunteer Fire Department, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, the Denton County Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Denton County Rehab Unit for their assistance during this event,” stated a press release from Denton County ESD #1.