Boys high school hoops season preview

The 2025-26 high school basketball season has arrived and area boy’s programs are gearing up for what promises to be another exiting year on the hardwood.

The Guyer Wildcats claimed a 6A Division II state championship last season after finishing with an overall record of 34-7 and defeating the likes of McKinney, Dallas Jesuit, Crowley, Wolfforth Frenship, College Park and Jordan in the postseason to claim a state title.

Coach Grant Long has been at the helm for 20 years, and guided the Wildcats to the promised land on the backs of a 12-2 district record and 5-6A district championship.

Despite losing four starters from last year’s program, Long said he is confident his team will compete for another district championship and potentially enjoy another long playoff run.

“With our leading scorer, Silas Rodriguez returning, we will compete with the best and be looking to make a playoff state run again and defend our crown,” Long said. “While we have some seniors, this is their first year with a more significant role. But we expect them to carry on the tradition of our success.

“This will be a collective group that is very strong together. We also have three very talented freshman and a very talented sophomore that will be on the roster, making the future very bright!”

Players to watch include Marcellus Luster, and DJ Majors.

Seniors that will play impactful roles include Brycen Nguyen, Connor Kennedy, Matthew Temple, Corde Brown, Will Hunt, along with junior Dylan Wilkinson.

The incoming freshmen for whom Long has high hopes are David Mata, Kam Ijeh and Jevin Wilson.

Another strong team to emerge from our region this past season was the Marcus Marauders, who finished 28-9 overall and advanced to the regional finals.

Coach Matthew Wright enters his fourth season as head coach for Marcus and returns two starters in Luke Susko and Colton Nussmeier from last year’s team.

The Marcus coach said he believes his team can repeat upon the kind of success it enjoyed last season, but it will take a couple of things.

“We have to replace a lot of production and leadership from last year’s team,” Wright said. “A lot of guys are competing for playing time, which is a good thing. Two returning starters are playing football, so once they get done it will take some time to get everyone playing like they should.”

The Marauders went 11-3 in district last season and Wright said to compete for a postseason berth, everyone needs to work together.

“We are a very senior heavy team,” Wright said. “Led by Southern Illinois commit Luke Susko, we’ll need to play team basketball and have guys accept their roles. If we play unselfish as a team, and as hard as we can, we’ll have a chance at the playoffs.”

Across town at Flower Mound, the Jaguars are looking to rebound from a 12-19 season that included a 4-10 mark in district competition.

The Jags will look to all-district honorable mention forward Jackson Meche to help lead the way this season.

Coram Deo wrapped up last season with an overall record of 9-22 and a 1-13 mark in district.

Coach Jamil Bailey is entering his second season at the helm for the Lions and said he will need some younger players to step up to be successful in 2025-26.

“Our team will be heavily reliant on the contributions of the younger players,” Bailey said. “We will be a very light squad with only eight players, but each team member will be valued for our success.”

Players to watch this season for the Lions include Isaiah Langat and Malachi McDowell.

Over in Argyle, Liberty Christian finished 18-18 overall in 2024-25 and second in TAPPS district 1-6A.

Coach Jason Doan said despite their youth, the Warriors are ready to roll.

“We’re a young group, but we should be pretty deep,” Doan said. “I’m excited to get started and see this team grow together.”

The Warriors went 3-3 in district and lost to John Paul II in the opening round of the playoffs last season.

Players to watch this season include Jason Drake, Kingston Nguyen and Malachi Mitchell, the Warriors only returning starter

Doan, who is in his first year as head coach, said his team has to come to play every night to get back to the postseason this year.

“All five teams in our district will be competing for a playoff spot,” Doan said. “Every district game will be crucial for playoff contention.”

Down the road in Argyle, the Eagles finished 21-14 overall in 2024-25 and reached the area round of the playoffs.

Coach Russell Perkins said things are a bit of a wild card at the moment as the Eagles were hit pretty hard by graduation.

“We’re entering a new chapter after graduating 11 seniors from last year’s playoff team, including the majority of our scoring and rebounding production,” Perkins said. “While that brings change, it also opens the door for fresh energy and opportunity. Returning leaders like four-year starter Jonathan Lungeni, Jett Westmoreland and Carson Palmer will provide valuable experience, while a talented group of younger players step into expanded roles.

“Although we’ll look different without our former 6’9″ guard and 6’10” post, we’re excited about the new identity this team is building.”

Argyle finished second overall with a 9-3 mark in district last year, and Perkins, who is entering his 13th season at the helm for the Eagles said with a roster “full of young, hungry players, there’s tremendous potential for growth throughout the season.”

“The opportunity for development is huge, and our guys are embracing the challenge. We’re focused on daily improvement, staying competitive in one of the toughest 5A districts in Texas, and positioning ourselves for a playoff run.”