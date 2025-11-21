Real Estate Wire Fraud: What North Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Need to Know

By Paul Epperley

The real estate market across Southern Denton County remains active and competitive; however, this strong demand also attracts the attention of cybercriminals seeking to exploit the digital nature of today’s real estate closings. According to the National Association of REALTORS®, more than $446 million was lost to real estate wire fraud in 2022 alone, making it one of the fastest-growing threats in the homebuying process.

For buyers and sellers, understanding how these scams work and how to protect yourself can ensure your closing day does not end in crisis.

How Real Estate Wire Fraud Happens

Wire fraud typically occurs when a criminal gains access to or imitates legitimate email accounts used during a real estate transaction. Scammers often pose as REALTORS®, title companies, lenders or attorneys and send fake wiring instructions at a critical moment, usually right before closing, when stress and timelines are at their highest.

Because the amounts involved are so large and time-sensitive, victims often don’t realize the message is fraudulent until their money has already been routed to a criminal’s account.

This combination of high-dollar transfers, unfamiliar processes and heavy reliance on email communication creates the perfect opportunity for scammers.

How to Protect Yourself During a Real Estate Transaction

Start talking about security early. Ask your REALTOR® at the beginning of the process to explain exactly how money will be transferred, who will send wiring instructions and what communication methods to expect. Knowing the “normal” pattern makes red flags easier to spot.

Independently verify all wiring instructions. Whenever possible, get wiring instructions in person. If that’s not feasible, verify them using a trusted phone number you already have, not a number from an email. Never rely on email alone to authorize a major wire transfer.

Be skeptical of last-minute changes. Fraudsters often strike at the final hour. If you suddenly receive updated instructions, especially after business hours or right before closing, treat it as a warning sign. Odd phrasing, unusual sender addresses and mismatched email domains should all raise suspicion.

Call a trusted source before sending funds. Use a phone number you have used throughout the transaction, such as your title company’s main line or your REALTOR®’s known contact. Always confirm the transfer both before and after wiring funds.

Act immediately if something feels wrong. If you think you may have been targeted, contact your bank at once to attempt to stop or recall the transfer. Then file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

How REALTORS® Help Keep Transactions Safe

REALTORS® across North Texas are increasing efforts to protect clients by using secure practices and educating buyers and sellers. Many brokerages and title companies now:

Rely on encrypted portals or in-person delivery for wiring instructions

Train staff to recognize spoofed messages and suspicious last-minute requests

Provide client checklists outlining safe communication procedures

Coordinate with lenders and title partners to ensure consistent fraud-prevention steps

These measures, combined with consumer awareness, significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

Staying Safe in Today’s Market

Buying or selling a home is one of the most significant financial moments in a person’s life. In a dynamic housing market like ours, taking a few extra minutes to verify communications can prevent devastating losses.

If you’re preparing for a real estate transaction, ask your REALTOR® to review the wiring process and security expectations early on. A clear plan and careful verification are the most effective tools for keeping your funds and your closing secure.

Paul Epperley is the 2025 President of the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS®. Visit www.GFWAR.org to learn more about the organization.