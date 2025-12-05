High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Melissa 20, Argyle 19
The season came to an end for the Argyle Eagles on Friday night with a 20-19 loss to Melissa in the state quarterfinals at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.
Melissa jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter after an Argyle fumble, but a 37-yard Carter Stebbins field goal made the score 7-3 Cardinals at the end of one.
Stebbins kicked a 24-yard field goal with 5:18 left in the second quarter, and Maguire Gasperson scored on a 1-yard keeper just before halftime to make it 13-7 Eagles at the break.
QB Maguire Gasperson scores on a 1-yard sneak to give Argyle a 13-7 lead over Melissa with three seconds left in the first half.#txhsfb @SportsDayHS @dctf @ihss_dfw @ArgyleISD @melissaisd pic.twitter.com/Cz7tTOXBxY
— Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) December 6, 2025
In the third quarter, Stebbins booted a 23-yard field goal to extend Argyle’s lead to 9 points, but Melissa answered with a touchdown to make the score 16-14 Eagles early in the fourth.
Argyle answered when Stebbins drilled a 42-yard field goal with 5:48 to play in the game, and Argyle led 19-14.
Melissa scored again with 1:56 to play to take a 20-19 lead and held on for the win.
Argyle’s final scoring opportunity ended with a missed field goal in the closing 30 seconds.
Argyle finished the season with an overall record of 11-2, and an 8-0 mark in district competition.
Check back on Saturday afternoon for the result of the Guyer/Southlake Carroll game.