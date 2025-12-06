Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – December 2025

As we close out 2025, I hope everyone had a healthy and productive year. I wish everyone a holiday and new year filled with joy. This can be a stressful time of year for many, so while you’re planning your holidays, I want to ask you to please remember our neighbors in need. We are blessed to have so many wonderful nonprofits in our community, and donating your time, money, or resources this holiday season is a great way to give back.

I don’t have enough space to talk about all of our very deserving nonprofits who contribute so much to our community, but I’d like to touch on a few. The Town partners with several area organizations through our annual Community Support program. These organizations – including Christian Community Action, Journey to Dream, Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, and so many others – apply for funding through our budget process. The Town awards reimbursable grants to the organizations that qualify. You can find a full list of these organizations at flowermound.gov/communitysupport. That’s a great place to start when you’re looking for nonprofits to get involved with or support.

PediPlace is one nonprofit on that list that is very important to me. They are on a mission to make healthcare a reality for every kid. Because all too often, families assume they cannot access quality care if they are uninsured, or use Medicaid or CHIP benefits. PediPlace serves thousands of children in North Texas each year. They take monetary donations and donations of items, such as diapers, baby wipes, band-aids, and more. There are also several ways you can donate your time. You can learn more at pediplace.org/get-involved.

A couple organizations that are not on the Town’s Community Support list but are equally important to me are the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Giving Grace. The Tarrant Area Food Bank believes that access to healthy food is a basic human right. As a regional clearinghouse for donated food, they provide a nutritious mix of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable products to a network of hunger-relief charities and social services organizations in North Texas. These hunger-relief partners are located in urban, suburban and rural areas of Fort Worth and 13 surrounding counties, including Denton County. You can donate your time or your money at tafb.org.

Giving Grace is a nonprofit that serves families with children in Denton County who are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. There has been a 93% increase in families experiencing homelessness in Denton County in the past year, and Giving Grace is proof that, together, we can make a difference! They have volunteer opportunities, wish list items, and ways to donate on their website at givinggrace.org.

Another way I plan to help out, and you can, too, this holiday season is by taking part in Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge. On Saturday, Dec. 13, I’ll be ringing the bell – along with other Town representatives – at Kroger (2709 Cross Timbers Rd.), between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Each year, the Salvation Army hosts a friendly competition between Flower Mound, Lewisville, Highland Village, and Bartonville to see which mayor can raise the most money. So come on out and donate on Dec. 13, or make a donation online at give.salvationarmytexas.org/fundraiser/6826354. Every dollar you give helps provide meals, shelter, and care for our neighbors who are struggling.

And lastly, I must talk about a wonderful program that our very own Flower Mound Police Department drives each year. The Santa Cops program provides toys and gifts to children who may otherwise go without this holiday season. The police department conducts several fundraisers throughout the year to be able to purchase everything on the nominated families’ wish lists, but they also accept donations directly for the program. You can learn more and donate at flowermound.gov/santacops.

Thank you for reading about the work these amazing groups do. I wish I had the space and time to touch on them all. If you are able to donate your time or resources this holiday season, I know it will make a big difference.

Don’t forget to attend the Town’s annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Gerault Park (1200 Gerault Rd). You can learn more at flowermound.gov/events. Additionally, check out my segment, “The Moore You Know,” on the Town’s Facebook page (facebook.com/FlowerMound) for lighthearted updates. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! I’ll see you back on these pages in 2026.