Flower Mound RV & Boat Storage brings convenience close to home

Jake Christmas didn’t have to overthink his sales pitch when he opened Flower Mound RV & Boat Storage last month. After all, the advantage he had over the competition was pretty obvious—his place was actually in town.

Anyone living in Flower Mound can get excited about that.

The whole point of owning an RV or boat is to add freedom and convenience to your life. Picking it up from or hauling it to a storage lot on the outskirts of town turns an otherwise fun escape into a complex chore.

Jake’s facility puts an end to that. Just grab what you need and hit the road or water without the extra hassle.

“We’re also between two lakes,” Jake pointed out. “Grapevine Lake is right down the road, and so is Lake Lewisville. Our customers love how close they live to the facility and how easy it is for them to do maintenance, get prep work done, or grab what they need and go. When I built this place, all I wanted to do was find ways to separate us and make this facility different. So far, so good.”

Jake and his team at Flower Mound RV & Boat Storage understand your passion for adventure and the importance of protecting your valuable assets. His local, state-of-the-art facility ensures your RVs, boats, and trailers remain in pristine condition until it’s time for you to head out and explore the great outdoors. That means eight-foot privacy fences and 24/7 security cameras, protection from the elements, and the ability to free up valuable driveway space instead of storing your toys at home.

Unique perks include an on-site air, water, and dump station, a dog wash and fenced-in dog run, and a family area with air conditioning for the kids to hang out while you get all your maintenance and prep work done.

“Most HOAs don’t allow you to store your boat or RV at home. Our facility solves that problem and many others,” Jake said. “I found this six-acre property with the intentions of building something, and a storage facility made absolute sense. I love meeting people and promoting our facility. That’s my focus right now; I’m having fun.”

To learn more about Flower Mound RV & Boat Storage, please visit flowermoundrvboatstorage.com or call 469-690-3818.

