Senior Talk DFW: What Senior Talk taught us this year

We covered a variety of subjects important to us as seniors this year.

January – New Year, New You focused on improving physical and mental health, strengthening financial wellbeing, organizing important documents and evaluating whether a new home might better fit current needs.

February – Impact Over Inheritance explored how loving the next generation means leaving a meaningful impact through guidance, stability and character-building – not just financial assets.

March – Decluttering & Rightsizing discussed ways to reduce future stress by simplifying belongings and beginning the rightsizing process at your own pace.

April – Golden Giving highlighted the joy and benefits of volunteering in later life, including staying active, connected and purpose-driven.

May – Scam Awareness covered common scams targeting seniors and reinforced the importance of vigilance: if you didn’t initiate the contact, hang up and walk away.

June – GO & 411 Binders explained the value of having organized estate and emergency information. These binders “speak for you” when you can’t and help reduce stress for loved ones.

July – Trusts & Senior Living Options featured insights from a trust officer and covered when trusts are useful. Also reviewed the continuum of senior living – from Independent Living to Memory Care – and how to assess what’s needed.

August – Wills reviewed how wills work, why everyone needs one and how they ensure you – not the state – control the distribution of your assets.

September – Fall Prevention emphasized strategies to maintain independence, confidence and safety by reducing fall risks at home and in daily activities.

October – Insurance & Planning Essentials discussed Medicare choices, Life Estate options and funeral pre-planning as part of preparing well and honoring personal wishes.

November – Aging in Place explored what it takes to stay safely and comfortably in the home you love, plus the importance of having a backup Plan B.

In December we’ll have fun, games and goodies as we review the year. Bring your questions and thoughts on subjects covered.

