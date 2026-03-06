Dig World breaks ground on new construction theme park

An amusement park where families have the chance to dig into the world of construction is one step closer with the park breaking ground at the Grapevine Mills Mall in late February.

Dig World is planned to offer kids and adults a place to use purpose-modified construction equipment as a way to experience the fun of excavation, mining, steamrolling and equipment races.

The park will be built in collaboration with DFW-based sports and child entertainment group Dude Perfect, which means the park will have trick shot-themed areas.

Dig World announced it would be opening a park at the Grapevine Mills Mall in July 2025, just months after making an appearance on the business reality gameshow Shark Tank.

The Sharks took the bait and invested $200,000 into the concept, which has a unique story behind it.

According to Dig World’s website, founder Jacob Robinson had the idea to build an amusement park after his son, Pierce, contracted bacterial meningitis in 2017.

Pierce had a passion for construction, so that inspired the construction theme.

The first Dig World rose in Katy, Texas.

Other partners involved in Dig World include Vulcan Materials Company, CAT, Hilton and Pepsi.

Presale for Dig World tickets and event passes will be available soon, according to the park.

For more information and to see what all will be available at Dig World in Grapevine, visit the theme park’s website.