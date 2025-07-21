Dig World, Dude Perfect amusement park to come to Grapevine Mills Mall

Dig World, the amusement park that allows guests to play and interact with construction-themed attractions in Katy, Texas, announced it will be opening a location in Grapevine.

The new park, which will be built in collaboration with DFW-based sports entertainment group Dude Perfect, will be located at Grapevine Mills Mall. According to the news release, the park should be open in early 2026.

In March, Dig World went on the entrepreneurial TV show Shark Tank, which ended with the park earning a $200,000 investment from the Sharks with the intention of expanding the park’s locations.

“Fresh off our debut on Shark Tank, we’re teaming up with Simon [Malls] to open our second location at Simon’s Grapevine Mills Mall,” said the company in a release. “Partnering with family-friendly entertainment powerhouse Dude Perfect, the park will launch a new generation of interactive, construction-themed attractions, set to roll out nationwide after their Grapevine Mills debut.”

The park will be in the southwest corner of the mall with the address 2200 W Grapevine Mills Circle.

Dig World came to life after owner and founder Jacob Robinson’s son, Pierce, contracted bacterial meningitis in 2017. He spent two weeks in a coma and 75 days in the hospital.

Pierce’s love for construction was the main inspiration for Dig World. Robinson, along with his college friend, Rick Bennett, wanted to build something that all children and adults could enjoy.

“Our goal at Dig World is to bring friends and families together to enjoy an experience unlike anything else, all while creating memories that last a lifetime,” said the company on its website.

To learn more about Dig World, visit the park’s website.