Denton Guyer’s week one football game to be streamed on Victory+

Denton Guyer’s football season opener against 5A powerhouse Aledo High School on Friday, August 29, will be available to stream for free on a TV, tablet, computer and smartphone.

The Texas High School Coaches Association announced a partnership with the free streaming service Victory+, where one high school football game will be streamed for free per week.

“This collaboration aims to elevate the visibility of high school football across the Lone Star State and beyond,” said Joe Martin, the executive director at THSCA. “This is something that we are wanting to do to promote Texas High School football on Friday nights.”

THSCA is excited to team up with Victory+ (@victoryplustv) to launch Game of the Week — a new streaming initiative to spotlight Texas high school football games across the state this season🏈 For more info➡️ https://t.co/uClIChatpQ pic.twitter.com/6gTfvjMoGH — THSCA (@THSCAcoaches) July 21, 2025

Last year, Denton Guyer lost in the regional finals to Southlake Carroll, ending the Wildcats’ season.

Guyer will face the Aledo Bearcats, who lost to Denton Ryan in the quarterfinals of the 2024 playoffs.

The matchup will be on the list of most-anticipated games in the state.

Victory+ is a free streaming service that can be downloaded as an app on smart TVs, tablets and smartphones. According to Jason Walsh, a representative of the streaming service, the partnership will last through the regular season and the playoffs.

“Victory+ is proud to partner with THSCA for a game of the week for the regular season and the playoffs,” said Walsh. “Victory+ is a free streaming sports network with global distribution and our goal is to knock down the barriers that have been in place with legacy media, making it tough for people to get their hands on this content.”

Recently, Victory+ earned the rights to the broadcasts of the Dallas Stars, which can be streamed for free, and the Texas Rangers, which can be streamed for a fee. High school football will be free.

The service will also stream the UIL Football State Championship games in December, Walsh announced.

“We fully understand the importance of football in the state of Texas,” said Walsh. “We can’t wait to tell the stories of these athletes, these communities and these coaches.”

The service is still planning the streaming schedule for this season and, according to Walsh, its primary goal is to “be as equitable as possible in coverage across the state.”

To learn more about Victory+ TV, visit the service’s website. The Victory+ app can be downloaded on the Apple iTunes Store or the Android store.