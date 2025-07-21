Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – July 2025

I hope everyone had a safe 4th of July. This holiday reminds us of our great nation and the sacrifices millions have made to keep us free. The Town of Copper Canyon held our annual parade and picnic which was a great success. Thank you to the Woodlands Women’s Group lead by Carol Owen and Kara Blumentritt for once again doing a great job of organizing and making sure everyone had a great time.

This holiday reminds us all that America is the greatest country in the world for many reasons but an important one is the spirit of volunteering. Copper Canyon has a history of volunteers helping others from the beginning of our town in 1973. Because I want to honor those who volunteer tirelessly for all of us, I have created a Mayoral Volunteer of the Year award. It is my hope mayors who come after me will to continue to select one of our residents who goes “next level” in giving of their time to help and guide our community. This year I have selected Ted Stranczek for his years of volunteering not only his one-on-one actions but also his knowledge in business which helps lead your town’s leadership in making important decisions. We say “Thank you Ted” for all you have done and continue to do for Copper Canyon.

Speaking of volunteering, Jeff Dahl was nominated and voted by the Town Council to join them thus filling the last seat after this year’s elections. Jeff has lived in Copper Canyon for seven years having previously been on boards for Highland Village. His MBA and business experience will make him a key figure in establishing and monitoring our town’s budget and finances. I urge you to contact any one of us with your questions and suggestions.

Our police department has been up and running for over a year now. The current officers are working to keep our speed limits observed while watching out for any problems that might arise. I have asked Police Chief Tighe to establish a shift schedule where there will now be coverage through the nighttime hours. Having an officer watching out for you and your family overnight should pay dividends for your peace of mind. We won’t be publishing the shift hours of our officers, but rest assured they are there if you need help. They are watching out for you day and night. Did you know you can schedule a watch of your home by your police department while you are on summer vacation? Check out the town’s website to schedule one.

Two final items for this month. Your Town Council approved a new development, Aune Ranch. This is 22 home gated community is located on the west side of Copper Canyon Road. All the lots have our required zoning of two acres each. This new development is being built by the same developer of Williams Ranch along FM 407. You can expect construction to start soon and we welcome our future residents. On a separate subject TxDOT began construction on turn lanes at FM 407 and 2499 last month. This project is planned to improve traffic flow in all directions. The estimation is for approximately five months of work. You can find updates and more detailed information in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Have a safe summer!