Argyle ISD accepting names for new K-9 officer

The newest protector of Argyle ISD hallways is ready to get to work, but the four-legged addition to the force needs a name review first.

On Thursday, the district began accepting name submissions via an online form.

Argyle ISD’s police department swore in the new K-9 officer, currently named Stitch, at the district’s regular board meeting on Feb. 16.

Following the swearing in, AISD Police Chief Eli Davis said the community would have the chance to give the pup a new name.

“We thought it would be a great idea to allow the district to name our K-9 going forward,” said Davis at the meeting. “It’s not cruel or anything, it’s as easy as switching the name and continuing to train on that name. But, if you like the name Stitch, feel free to put that down as a suggestion.”

According to the district, name submissions will be reviewed by the district’s police department and four will be chosen.

The community will then be able to vote on which of those four names they like the most.

“We look forward to seeing your creativity and appreciate your continued partnership in supporting our district’s safety efforts,” said the district’s police department.

Stitch, just about 18 months old, is originally from Germany. He immediately entered into police K-9 training when he arrived from across the pond.

The district said the K-9 unit is not a bite or apprehension dog, rather he is trained to smell for narcotics and search and rescue situations.

Argyle ISD welcomes any parent questions about the new K-9 officer, which can be directed to the Argyle ISD Police Department.