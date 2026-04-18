Johnson: Understanding the development process for FM 407 & Simmons

As conversations continue around the future of the FM 407 and Simmons Road property, it’s important to clearly explain how development actually happens in Double Oak. There is a defined, structured process designed to ensure thoughtful planning, public input and careful decision-making at every stage.

This property is currently zoned AG-1, a temporary agricultural designation that does not allow for business or mixed-use development. Before any development can occur, the property must go through a formal rezoning process to a Planned Development (PD) district. A PD is a customized zoning framework tailored to a specific property. It allows the Town to establish expectations for use, layout, buffering, lighting and access providing more control, not less, over how the property develops.

To support this effort, the Town has engaged McAdams to assist in evaluating the project and shaping the PD to align with the Town’s standards and long-term vision. McAdams works on behalf of the Town to ensure the process is thorough, technically sound, and protective of the community.

Step 1: Formal Application: The process begins when the property owner submits a rezoning application from AG-1 to PD, including a conceptual development plan. At this stage, the information is conceptual. While there may be early discussion about traffic, drainage, and site layout, these are not final engineered plans and are not intended to be.

It is important to clearly understand that detailed traffic studies, drainage design and grading plans are not completed or approved during the zoning phase. Zoning determines whether a proposed use and general concept are appropriate, not how the site will be engineered.

Town staff, along with McAdams, review the application at a high level to ensure alignment with Town expectations and to identify where future technical analysis will be required.

Those detailed engineering elements traffic, drainage and grading are completed later during the platting and engineering phase, after zoning approval.

Step 2: Public Notice: The approval of a zoning change request requires two public hearings: 1) Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) provides a recommendation and then 2) Town Council has final consideration. State law requires notification to nearby property owners (within 200 feet of the subject property) and public notice in the newspaper and agenda posting before these two public hearings occur. This ensures transparency and provides residents the opportunity to stay informed and participate in the process.

Step 3: Planning & Zoning Commission Review: P&Z holds the first public hearing where the proposal is presented and residents can provide input. At this stage, the Commission evaluates whether the proposed use is appropriate, whether the concept aligns with the Town’s character, is consistent with Town requirements and whether access and layout appear reasonable at a high level.

There may be discussion of traffic, drainage and grading; however, it is important to understand that these elements are conceptual at this stage and are not fully engineered or approved during zoning. Detailed analysis and design of traffic, drainage and grading occur later during the platting and engineering phase.

Accordingly, while these topics may be discussed at a high level, they should not interfere with or overshadow the primary purpose of this step, which is to evaluate land use, compatibility and overall appropriateness of the proposed development. Creating a PD Zoning District can be especially beneficial at this stage because it allows the Town to clearly define and evaluate these key considerations.

McAdams supports the Town by providing professional planning and engineering insight to review this proposal against Town code, statutory requirements and design criteria.

P&Z members serve in an advisory role and are responsible for reviewing the completed application based on Town ordinances, compatibility and the overall benefit to the community. While public input is essential, their responsibility is to make recommendations grounded in facts, standards and the interests of the entire Town, not just individual viewpoints.

Step 4: Town Council Review and Decision: Town Council holds the second public hearing and considers the proposal, the P&Z recommendation and public feedback. The public is also able to provide input at this public hearing. At this stage, Council is making a policy decision about whether the proposed development is appropriate and aligns with the Town’s long-term vision.

While traffic, drainage and grading are important considerations, they are evaluated at a conceptual level only during zoning, and the Council is not approving engineering plans at this stage. Detailed traffic studies, drainage design, grading plans, utility plans, site plans and landscape plans are developed by the applicant and reviewed by the Town in detail during the platting and engineering phase.

Accordingly, while these topics may be discussed at a high level, they should not interfere with or overshadow the primary purpose of this step, which is to evaluate land use, overall feasibility and alignment with the Town’s vision and standards.

Throughout this process, McAdams advises the Town by evaluating feasibility and ensuring proposed standards meet Town and statutory requirements and are realistic and enforceable.

The Town Council serves as the final decision-making body and is responsible for acting in the best interest of the entire community. Councilmembers must weigh public input, expert analysis and long-term impacts, ensuring decisions are based on laws, objective evaluation and the broader interests of Double Oak. In some cases, a formal protest by nearby property owners may require a supermajority vote.

Step 5: Adoption of the PD Ordinance: If the zoning change request is approved, the Town Council adopts a PD ordinance specific to the property only, which becomes the governing law for the site. The PD includes allowed uses, layout parameters, access expectations and development standards. The PD also requires that the development be consistent with Town code, unless otherwise noted in the PD.

The PD is shaped with input from Town leadership, staff and McAdams to ensure it reflects both the Town’s vision and sound planning principles.

At this point, the zoning of the property is changed but construction is not yet approved and may not begin.

What Happens After Approval? (Platting & Engineering Phase): Once a PD is approved, the project moves into the platting and engineering phase, where detailed technical design occurs.

This is when the developer must submit fully engineered plans, including site grading plans, drainage and stormwater management systems, utility plans, landscape plans, traffic impact studies and any roadway design. These plans define exactly how the site will function and how impacts will be managed. These items are not approved during zoning. They are reviewed in detail during this phase and must meet Town engineering standards.

Town staff and engineering consultants, including McAdams, conduct detailed reviews to ensure safety, functionality and protection of surrounding properties. The Planning & Zoning Commission may review platting items, and the Town Council may provide final approval where required.

Only after these technical plans are reviewed and approved can the project move forward. This process could take several months before the final plans are approved.

Permitting and Construction: After plat and engineering approval, Town staff issue permits once all plans meet the PD requirements and applicable codes. Construction begins with infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems and utilities, followed by buildings. Buildings cannot go vertical until the main infrastructure items have been installed and inspected.

Town inspectors conduct ongoing inspections to ensure compliance with approved plans. Before any building can open, it must receive a Certificate of Occupancy confirming it is safe and compliant.

A Process Designed to Protect the Community: Development in Double Oak occurs in clearly defined phases. Zoning determines what can be built, platting and engineering determine how it will be built safely and permitting and construction ensure it is built correctly.

This process ensures transparency, community input, professional oversight and detailed technical review before construction begins. It is specifically designed to protect both the character of the Town and the interests of its residents.

Looking Ahead: The FM 407 and Simmons property represents an important opportunity for the Town, but any development will follow this structured process. By engaging experienced professionals like McAdams and maintaining a disciplined review process, Double Oak is ensuring that any future development is thoughtfully planned, carefully evaluated and responsibly constructed.

No single step, especially zoning, approves everything. Each phase builds on the next, ensuring that development is not only appropriate in concept, but also properly engineered and aligned with the long-term interests of the entire community.

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].