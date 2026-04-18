Edmondson: A Fond Farewell

By now, I’m sure you know that my re-election campaign was not successful. When my term ends December 31, 2026, there will be another Pct. 4 County Commissioner.

Right now, there are two candidates whose primary vote totals did not give either a majority of votes cast, so they will be in a primary runoff election on Tuesday, May 26. To vote in this runoff election, you must be registered to vote by April 27, and Early Voting runs May 13-22.

During Early Voting, you may vote at any polling site in Denton County; but on Election Day, you must vote at your voter precinct’s assigned site. You can check your assigned voting site at VoteDenton.gov.

I sincerely want to thank Republican voters who supported me in the Primary. It truly has been the highlight of my political life to serve as Denton County Commissioner, and I will miss the camaraderie that we have had.

Please know that until January 1, 2027, I am still your county commissioner and I will continue to serve you as a full-time commissioner. We are moving ahead with many road projects in Pct. 4 such as the Argyle section of Hwy 377. Utilities have been moved, and the final plans are being completed this month.

And then there’s everyone’s favorite traffic jam: FM 407. The utilities on the Micro Breakout project are being moved now and road construction should start toward the end of March. This project will add right-hand turn lanes west of I-35W and through lanes beneath the I-35W bridge.

The larger FM 407 project to reconstruct and widen FM 407 from the current 2-lane to a 6-lane urban roadway stretching from Gateway Drive west to Cleveland Gibbs Road includes improvements to the I-35/FM 407 bridge. This project should be ready to let next September.

We still have a lot of road projects in the works and I will try to keep you all appraised about them. So please stay tuned!

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.