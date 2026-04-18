Denton County housing market finds balance as inventory rises, prices soften

The spring housing market is beginning to gain traction across Denton County, with rising inventory and steady buyer demand signaling a shift toward more balanced conditions, according to the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors.

As buyers gear up for the busy home-shopping season, March data shows increased sales activity alongside moderating home prices, creating new opportunities for those looking to make a move ahead of summer.

Denton County saw moderate price adjustments in March, with the median home price decreasing 6.1% year over year to $422,500. Active listings increased 8.2%, indicating expanding inventory, while closed sales rose 5.2%, reflecting steady buyer engagement. Months of inventory climbed to 3.9 months, continuing the shift toward a more balanced market.

Comparing Q1 year over year, Denton County experienced moderate price softening, with the median home price decreasing 4.6% to $425,000. Active listings increased by 8.2%, expanding inventory.

There is a slight cooling of the Flower Mound housing market with the median home price declining 3.8% year over year to $625,000 and closed sales dropping a slight 1.6%. Active listings increased by 8%, while the months of inventory rose to 2.7, keeping the market relatively tight.

Highland Village saw more significant year-over-year growth in median home price than its neighbors, with the median home price increasing 6.6% to $596,657. Active listings rose significantly by 29%, while closed sales declined 28.6%, reflecting variability in this smaller market. Months of inventory increased to 2.4, reflecting the area’s continued competitiveness.

Lewisville saw relatively stable pricing in March, with the median home price declining slightly by 0.3% year over year to $383,750. Active listings increased 9%, providing more options for buyers, while closed sales decreased 20.3%, indicating a slowdown in transaction activity. Months of inventory rose to 3.2 months, suggesting the market is becoming more balanced, but still a desirable locale.