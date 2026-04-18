Hudspeth: Decades of thoughtful planning, a future of possibility for southwest Denton 

Like many of you, I’ve watched Denton change over the years, and I’m proud of how our community continues to grow and evolve with purpose. It is important that we recognize the thoughtful planning and long-term vision that have guided the development of our major master planned communities, particularly those in southwest Denton. Each of these rapidly growing areas—Robson Ranch, Landmark, and Cole Ranch—reflects years of coordinated effort to ensure that growth is managed responsibly, sustainably, and in alignment with the values of our community.

Robson Ranch has been part of the city of Denton since its annexation in 1999. At that time, the city established Planned Development zoning standards for the 2,725-acre community, laying the foundation for a high-quality, well-coordinated residential environment. In 2011, the City Council approved the detailed plan that set the lot and street layout, land uses, and development expectations that continue to guide the community today.

The area now known as Landmark—formerly Hunter Ranch—has a similarly long history with our city. Portions east of I-35W were annexed in 1991, with the majority of the land west of the interstate annexed in 2001. In 2008, the City adopted Master Planned Community zoning standards for the 3,331-acre development, then known as “Inspiration.” Following the adoption of Denton’s updated Development Code, these standards were comprehensively overhauled in 2020 to ensure consistency with modern planning practices and the community’s long term goals.

Cole Ranch, annexed in 2006, also received its Master Planned Community zoning standards in 2008. Like Landmark, Cole Ranch underwent a complete update in 2020 to align with the City’s new Development Code and to support a cohesive vision for Denton’s southwest growth area.

These communities represent decades of planning, collaboration, and public engagement. Their evolution reflects Denton’s commitment to responsible development—development that supports housing choice, protects natural assets, strengthens infrastructure, and enhances quality of life for current and future residents.

As we continue to welcome new neighbors and new opportunities, the City remains dedicated to transparency, thoughtful planning, and ensuring that growth benefits the entire community. I am grateful for the residents, partners, and City staff who have contributed to this work over the years, and I look forward to continuing our shared efforts to build a vibrant and thriving Denton.