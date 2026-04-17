Purple Heart recipient from Denton gifted mortgage-free home

A Purple Heart recipient will enjoy a new home in Denton mortgage-free, courtesy of Bank of America and nonprofit Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Dekota Frear received the keys to his new home Thursday.

The effort highlights Frear’s military service from 2012-2015 as an Infantry Machine Gunner.

It aims to provide a stable foundation for him and his 10-year-old son as they establish their new home in Denton.

“It’s indescribable,” said Frear. “I’m just thankful to have a place of my own where my son and I can be together.”

Frear was inspired to serve after witnessing the events of Sept. 11.

He was guided by the support of his family, which includes a legacy of Marines.

Frear trained at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Camp Pendleton before being stationed at Camp Lejeune.

He deployed to Afghanistan in 2013, where he was wounded in combat and awarded the Purple Heart, among other honors.

Bank of America and Military Warriors Support Foundation partnered to help support the housing needs of those who have served and sacrificed for our nation.

Military Warriors Support Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to provide programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat-wounded military heroes, Gold Star Spouses and their families.

Some programs include housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development.

Through their programs, they award mortgage-free homes and payment free vehicles to combat-wounded military heroes and unmarried Gold Star Spouses.

According to a press release, Bank of America has donated more than 6,500 residential properties with more than 2,700 going to nonprofits dedicated to supporting military service members and their families.

“Bank of America’s donation of a mortgage-free home to Lance Corporal Dakota Frear and his son is our demonstration that his profound service and sacrifice are not only seen, but deeply honored in North Texas,” said Mike Pavell, president of Bank of America Fort Worth. “We are profoundly honored to stand behind the men and women who have given so much for our nation.”