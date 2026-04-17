Former Northwest ISD art teacher indicted for possession of child pornography

An art teacher that worked at Northwest ISD’s Lance Thompson Elementary School as recently as January 2026 has been indicted on federal charges, according to the district.

Lance Thompson Elementary Principal Amy Lawson sent a message to parents and faculty Thursday night, which said the district had been informed by the Department of Homeland Security that Kyle Francis had been indicted on charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the district, Francis worked at Thompson Elementary from August 5, 2024 until Jan. 14, 2026.

“A standard background check conducted on all employees at the time of his hiring revealed no prior arrests or related concerns,” said NISD in a message via ParentSquare.

The district was informed on Jan. 14 with limited details that Francis was under federal investigation.

“At that time, we immediately requested and received his resignation,” said Lawson.

In addition to requesting and receiving Francis’s resignation, the district also reported the investigation to the Texas Education Agency and the Department of Family Protective Services as required by law.

Northwest ISD’s cybersecurity team also conducted a forensic analysis of Francis’s district computer and digital footprint on district services, which revealed no inappropriate content.

According to the district, no charges or allegations relate to any Northwest ISD student, nor does it involve school activity, but NISD will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

“Please know our school and Northwest ISD will provide Homeland Security with appropriate files and information to support its investigation,” said Lawson. “Lance Thompson Elementary School will always act in the best interests of students, and we will take immediate action when allegations of improper conduct by an employee are made.”

Thompson Elementary School is located within the Harvest community and opened in 2019.

Francis was recognized by District 57 State Rep. Richard Hayes with his painted ornament being featured on the Texas House Chamber Christmas Tree in 2024.

DHS has not released any other information in relation to the case.

Check back for updates in the case.