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Southern Denton County Business

European Wax Center plans to open location at Harvest Town Center

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
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A nail salon, Great Clips, European Wax Center, Gideon Math & Reading Center and Jersey Mike's are all expected to move in next to Tom Thumb at Harvest Town Center. (Photo courtesy of Hillwood)

Harvest Town Center continues to fill up with a variety of big brands as European Wax Center submits plans to occupy a suite in the major commercial development.

The new skincare spa will be located next to Great Clips in the shopping strip attached to the recently-opened Tom Thumb.

According to a filing with the state, construction on the new European Wax Center is expected to start mid-May and be completed by the end of July.

The national brand is based in Plano but has locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and nationwide.

European Wax Center started as a family-owned business, according to its website.

European Wax Center plans to open a location at Harvest Town Center. (Photo courtesy of European Wax Center)

Since then, it claims to have grown into a national chain by offering its innovative Comfort Wax, professionally-trained estheticians, a crisp, clean environment and private waxing suites.

The Harvest location will be southern Denton County’s second European Wax Center, with another located along FM 1171 in Flower Mound.

For more information on European Wax Center, visit the chain’s website.

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