Mitchell: Highlighting proposed family justice center for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April

As we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, it is the perfect time to showcase the proposed Family Justice Center currently under construction in Denton County.

Executive Director Toni Johnson-Simpson and her team with Denton County Friends of the Family worked tirelessly to bring a Family Justice Center concept to our area to provide a one-stop unit to help individuals and families who experience domestic violence and sexual assault.

This facility, once open, will provide a safe environment where they can live, receive counseling and legal services, go through the justice system and begin a new life.

When you think about the fact that once every 83 minutes, someone in Denton County reaches out in search of safety and support, it is humbling.

Nationally, the statistics are startling. An estimated 81% of women and 43% of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime. With a population of more than 342 million people living in the U.S., the numbers are staggering.

Last year through January 2026, Denton County Friends of the Family served 5,330 clients, answered 6,505 crisis calls and texts and provided adult and adolescent therapy services to 8,338 individuals.

As our county’s population continues to increase, it is vital to support the important services provided by Denton County Friends of the Family. That is why our Denton County Commissioners Court earmarked $8 million from U.S. Treasury funds to support the building of the Family Justice Center.

The 60,000-square-foot Family Justice Center will sit on 6.5 acres of property donated by the Rayzor Family between Bonnie Brae Street and the North Lakes Park Soccer Fields parking lot.

They hope to open the initial portion of the center later this year to double the shelter occupancy of 40 they currently have. As donations increase, they will add additional sections of the center.

We are excited about the prospect of having a Family Justice Center here in our county as it will be the first one in North Texas. The concept began in the early 2000s and has grown to more than 300 across the U.S.

Why is the idea gaining popularity? Studies show the centers help reduce the impact of direct and secondary trauma, much like child advocacy centers do for victims of child abuse.

The Family Justice Center will bring different agencies and services together, fostering collaboration and helping individuals and families feel safer and better plan for their futures.

I hope you will consider supporting this cause as it is one that is not only dear to my heart but addresses a significant need across our region. You can find out more information about Denton County Friends of the Family at dcfof.org.

Connect With Us: Be sure to connect with Denton County on Facebook at facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and X at x.com/DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.