Bartonville Store owner pushes for sewer connection to keep business flowing

Sewage isn’t an appropriate topic at the dinner table, but for Bartonville restaurant owner Tim House, it’s necessary to keep guests at the tables of what he considers his retirement project.

The Bartonville Store occupies a historic building in Old Town Bartonville on McMakin Road that serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and late night food, as well as drinks… and a good time.

It hosts live music, private parties and fundraisers.

However, the septic systems all Old Town businesses use for sewage have been real party poopers.

House and other nearby business owners have sought to place an item on the Bartonville Town Council agenda that would allow Old Town businesses to connect to a sewer line running along the road about 23 feet in front of The Bartonville Store.

After attending monthly meetings since January, their efforts have been all for naught.

“No explanation,” said House. “They’ve given no explanation.”

If they were able to connect to the sewer line, House said he could add more parking, get rid of the sewage smell and stay open for the two days per week he’s normally closed due to septic system regulations.

According to the Town, House retained legal counsel so town officials were unable to provide an explanation for Town Council’s inaction.

“We have been advised by our town attorney not to comment on this issue,” said Kirk Riggs, Bartonville’s town administrator.

The Bartonville Store’s building has undergone minor updates over the years, but the structure itself has remained largely unchanged since the 1930s.

It could be said that it is a vital reminder of Bartonville’s historic, rural past.

The small town, like many others in southern Denton County, is wary of too much development.

House said this isn’t an issue that would lead Bartonville down that path.

“I’m completely sympathetic with their overall goal of keeping low density development and keeping Bartonville a country feel,” he said. “Frankly, I think this is one of the only symbols of Old Town history.”

The sewer connection idea was shot down by the town in 2017 when the restaurant concept was being explored by a different developer.

According to southern Denton County resident and planning consultant Jim Carter, it could be beneficial for nearby businesses and the Town if the sewer connection was made.

“It’s an inequity situation. Some of the commercial areas in Bartonville have sewer connections and in [Old Town] they don’t,” he said. “So they can’t stay open full time… which would increase their revenue and sales tax for the town.”

The current building looks as it did in the 1930s, but it has more history than that.

Originally built in 1882, the building burned down multiple times before being rebuilt. House purchased the property in 2018 after it had sat vacant for five years, renovated it and helped transform it into a community staple.

He said that popularity is exactly why he wants to further improve the building and enhance the experience for guests.

“More parking space would really help me out,” he said. “When we have featured events, people don’t come because they can’t find space to park.”

House said remaining open the extra two days would also help them accommodate more private party requests. Plus, getting rid of the sewage smell would be a nice benefit.

He has a powerful ally, sports talk radio legend, musician and Bartonville resident George Dunham, who spoke out about it on his radio show.

Dunham, of SportsRadio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket, is scheduled to grill hot dogs and answer questions alongside House at a community information event centered on the ongoing sewer discussions from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Bartonville Store.

The event is open to the public, and attendees can enjoy free food and beverages while learning more about the issue.

Despite his unsuccessful attempts to get the town council’s attention, House said he plans on trying again and anticipates more supporters to step up to the microphone at this coming Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.

He’s not looking for an immediate yes – just a discussion.

“All we’ve asked for three months at town council meetings is to put us on the agenda so we can discuss,” he said. “And they’ve chosen not to.”