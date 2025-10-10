Lewisville ISD says Mill Street campus will be repurposed after student reassignment

Lewisville ISD announced Friday afternoon the Mill Street Elementary campus will be utilized as a second early childhood facility starting with the 2026-27 school year.

The announcement comes after the district’s decision to reassign students from Mill Street Elementary after the campus received “F” ratings in three consecutive years of TEA accountability ratings.

According to the district, existing Pre-Kindergarten programs within the Lewisville High School feeder pattern will be relocated. To make this change, Mill Street Elementary students will be reassigned to “higher-performing campuses within Lewisville ISD.”

The decision to use the Mill Street campus as an early childhood facility allows the district to retain ownership of the building and “reimagine the Pre-K programs in the LHS feeder pattern to ensure a strong leadership foundation for students,” according to a statement from the district.

“Research shows the first five years profoundly impact long-term development across all domains, making early childhood education one of the most strategic investments a district can make,” said the district.

Currently, Lillie J. Jackson is the only early childhood center in LISD.

The district said the additional Pre-K facility will serve students zoned for the Lewisville High School feeder pattern and help standardize early learning opportunities as children enter their elementary schools in Kindergarten.

For more information or to give input on the district’s Turnaround Plan for Mill Street Elementary, visit the LISD website.