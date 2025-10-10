High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 41, Arlington Seguin 24

The Eagles continued their winning ways on Thursday night with a 17-point victory over Arlington Seguin.

It was actually the Cougars that got on the board first and led 6-0 at the end of one.

But Argyle came right back in the second, scoring three consecutive touchdowns when Maguire Gasperson hit Julian Caldwell on a 25-yard touchdown pass, Obadiah Goble scored on an 11-yard touchdown run and Nathaniel Bruce broke a 57-yard run to make it 21-6 Argyle.

The Eagles led 21-9 at the half.

In the third quarter, Gasperson scored on a 1-yard keeper and a 4-yard keeper and the Eagles led 34-9 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 11:51 to play in the fourth, Argyle took a 41-9 lead when Gasperson hit Braden Bach on a 2-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.

Seguin scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but could not mount a comeback.

Bruce rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown in the game for the Eagles.

Argyle (5-1, 4-0) will host Mansfield Summit at 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 17.

Guyer 44, Hebron 16

Two big defensive plays from Paxton Williams helped lead Guyer to it’s third straight victory on Thursday night.

The Wildcat defense got things started when Williams returned a fumble 37 yards to give Guyer a 6-0 lead.

Hebron scored a touchdown to make the score 7-6 Hawks before Andrew Johnson kicked a 36-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 9-7 first quarter lead.

Kaedyn Cobbs extended the lead early in the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run, but Hebron answered to bring the game back to within 2 points.

Zephyr Krey then hit Tristan Shelton on a 28-yard touchdown pass, but a Hawks field goal as time expired in the first half made the score 22-16 Guyer at the break.

Williams had another fumble recovery early in the second half and returned it 12 yards for a score and a 2 point conversion pass from Kreye to Zane Rowe extended the Wildcats’ lead to 14 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Kreye then hit Corbin Giasco on a 36-yard touchdown pass and Aiden Martens scored on a 14-yard run to put the game away for Guyer.

The Wildcats (4-2, 3-0) will host Marcus at 7 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 16.

Byron Nelson 30, Keller 27

The Bobcats improved to 3-1 in district competition on Thursday night with a 30-27 victory in a back-and-forth affair with fellow playoff contender Keller.

The Indians jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Macavion Hill broke a 39-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 7 each.

A Bobcat safety gave Nelson a 2-point advantage, but Keller retook the lead with 3:17 to play in the first quarter.

Nelson answered when Franck Makong scored on a 58-yard touchdown run to give the Bobcats a 16-14 lead at the end of one, and a Keller touchdown in the second quarter made it 20-16 Keller heading into the half.

Nelson regained the lead early in the third when Kooper Kennemer scored on a 29-yard touchdown run, and with 11:43 to play in the fourth, Parker Almanza hit Fine Vailahi on a 4-yard pass to give Nelson a 30-20 lead, either team’s largest lead of the game.

Keller scored again, but Nelson was able to hold on for the win.

Nelson (4-2, 3-1) will host V.R. Eaton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17.

Check back for updates!