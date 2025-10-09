Lewisville ISD considers closing poorly-performing elementary campus

Lewisville ISD announced on Monday it is considering closing Mill Street Elementary as part of a turnaround plan for the campus after it was given “F” accountability ratings in consecutive years.

According to the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings report, Mill Street Elementary has received an “F” rating three years in a row.

Just a year ago, LISD decided to close five elementary schools due to budget constraints. Now, Mill Street will shut its doors because of the campus’s poor academic performance that LISD said is mostly based on STAAR test scores.

“We recognize this news is difficult for the LISD community,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “But our priority remains supporting our students this year while also planning for the future.”

Under TEA’s guidance, districts are required to implement a turnaround plan for schools receiving poor rating multiple years in a row.

LISD could have dealt with the poorly-performing campus in four ways:

School Improvement model using the Effective Schools Framework Restart the school using an Accelerated Campus Excellence model Restart the school through a partnership with a charter organization Closure or reassignment of students to a higher-performing campus

At Monday’s Board Work Session, LISD decided it would be best to reassign students to other campuses beginning in the 2026-27 school year to avoid state intervention.

“Lewisville ISD has long been rated a B district overall,” said the district in a statement. “However, even just one campus in a district earning consecutive unacceptable ratings can cause state interventions for an entire district.”

Under this plan, LISD said it plans to keep the Mill Street Elementary building as a district-owned property and consider it in future plans.

The public still has the opportunity to weigh in on the decision before it is made final by submission to the TEA on Friday, Nov. 21.

LISD plans to provide an online feedback form and host a public hearing during the Board Work Session on Monday, Nov. 3.

The Board will consider approval of the plan at the Nov. 10 Board meeting before submitting a finalized plan to TEA for approval Nov. 21.