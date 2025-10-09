Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2025 issue.

Branded Bowls, serving rice bowls and salads, is now open at 2451 Lakeside Pkwy #100, Flower Mound.

18 & Under MD, a pediatrician office, is now open at 1000 Avalon Blvd. #100, Argyle.

Eye Level Learning Center, a tutoring center, is now open at 2001 Morriss Rd., Flower Mound.

Kosmik Fusion Bar & Restaurant, serving Asian cuisine, is now open in the former Teaholic Teahouse & Restaurant space at 2940 Justin Rd. #100, Highland Village.

MyLan Pho & Grill is now open at 1101 FM 156 #11, Justin.

MaxStrength Fitness, offering personal training, is expected to open this month at 4951 Long Prairie Rd. #120, Flower Mound.

Tumbles FloMo, offering gym classes for children, is expected to open this month at 1121 Flower Mound Rd. #520, Flower Mound.

Quandary Kitchen & Market is expected to open this month in the former Kimzey’s Coffee space at 429 Hwy 377 S, Argyle.

Silver Sea Sushi is expected to open this month in the former Alma Mexicana space at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #405, Flower Mound.

One Fusion, serving Indian food, is expected to open this month at 8131 Gateway Dr. #500, Argyle.

Nordstrom Rack is expected to open this month at 6101 Long Prairie Rd. #500, Flower Mound.

Lizzano’s Pizza is expected to open this month in the former Italy Express space at 3347 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Argyle Family Practice closed its doors on Sept. 1 at 7222 Crawford Rd. #100, Argyle.

Salad and Go closed its doors on Sept. 19 at 1201 Flower Mound Rd., Flower Mound.

Here Asian Cuisine has closed its doors at 1050 Flower Mound Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

