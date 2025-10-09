We can hardly believe it’s October already! Where did the year go? While summer tends to overstay its welcome here in Texas, we are crossing our fingers for cooler weather and maybe even a few bursts of fall color.

What we look forward to most in October is how the booing season sweeps through Harvest, turning ordinary streets into webs of secret gift-giving and festive cheer! If you are not familiar with “booing,” it’s a Halloween-themed game of anonymous generosity that adds a little magic to October nights.

It begins when someone leaves treats on a neighbor’s doorstep along with a note that says “You’ve been booed” and a sign to display so they don’t get booed again. It’s a great way to brighten someone’s day and spark a chain of kindness.

Booing doesn’t have to just be for neighbors in your community, it could be coworkers, a local business owner or your child’s teacher. It’s also not just for kids! The adults in Harvest “Booze” each other!

The goal is connection. Booing Season encourages creativity, involves the whole family and most importantly it fosters a sense of belonging. We are always on our phones engaging in digital interactions, but Booing Season brings back the joy of real-world surprises and neighborly goodwill.

I have already started gathering goodies like glow-in-the-dark stickers, candy, ghost-themed goodies and more!

I can’t wait to boo people! If you are interested in joining in the fun, you can find free printable Booing signs and instructions online! Let’s spread joy, kindness and a little Halloween this year! Get creative and let the ghostly giggles begin!