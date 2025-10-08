Gill introduces bill to speed removal of violent criminal aliens

Congressman Brandon Gill (R–Flower Mound) on Wednesday introduced legislation aimed at strengthening border enforcement by expediting the removal of violent criminal aliens from the United States.

The Expedited Removal of Criminal Aliens Act would expand current federal authority to allow for faster deportation of gang members, terrorists and those convicted of violent crimes or offenses against vulnerable groups. It also makes such individuals ineligible for asylum protections and mandates detention pending removal.

“Our number one priority should be to protect American communities,” Gill said. “America should never be a safe haven for gang members, terrorists, or violent offenders.” He added that the bill “backs President Trump’s efforts to capture and deport violent illegal aliens quickly.”

The measure serves as the House companion to Florida Sen. Ashley Moody’s Senate Bill 1827, introduced in May. It is co-sponsored by Reps. Barry Moore, Wesley Hunt, Randy Fine, Warren Davidson and Chip Roy.

Supporters include the Immigration Accountability Project and the America First Policy Institute, which said the bill would provide “the necessary tool to ensure dangerous individuals are removed swiftly and decisively.”

Under current law, expedited removal generally applies only to recent border crossers within 100 miles of the U.S. border and within 14 days of entry. Gill’s bill would close what he calls a loophole by expanding authority to include criminal aliens already present in the country.

Since 2021, federal officials estimate more than 10 million illegal crossings into the U.S., a figure Gill cited as justification for stronger enforcement tools.