Flower Mound updates dangerous dog ordinance to protect animals, livestock

Flower Mound unanimously passed an amendment to the town’s dangerous dog ordinance on Monday to include injury to animals.

Before the amendment, action could only be taken when an animal caused serious bodily injury to a person. Now, action can be taken when an animal causes serious bodily injury to other animals, as well, including livestock and pets.

The process to amend the ordinance began after a resident spoke at the July 7 town council meeting about an incident when two mini horses in Flower Mound were attacked.

“We feel like our neighborhood is no longer safe,” said Gavin Anderson. “We have a neighbor with a history of training dangerous dogs that have attacked people, pets and recently, livestock.”

Anderson said the incident was part of a behavior pattern from the neighbor’s dogs that goes unpunished by the town.

Three months later, the town took a step that it said reflects the town’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of both residents and animals within the community.

“I’m horrified this even happened and that this had to come to this council,” said Mayor Cheryl Moore. “We’re taking action as far as we can and the court now has more control on getting this moving for people that have been victimized by this.”

According to a town presentation, the process to take action against a dangerous dog or animal starts with calling animal services and filing a report, which will be submitted to court.

While Animal Control investigates the incident, the animal will be seized by warrant and held within animal services.

A hearing will be held within 10 days of the incident where the court will determine if the animal has caused “serious bodily injury” to a person or animal.

Serious bodily injury includes to a person is defined as an “injury characterized by severe bite wounds, ripping or tearing of muscle that would cause a reasonably prudent person to see treatment from a medical professional and would require hospitalization without regard to whether the person actually sought medical treatment,” according to the town.

Serious bodily injury to an animal is defined as an “injury characterized by severe bite wounds, fractures or severe ripping and tearing of muscle or tissue that would cause a reasonably prudent animal owner to seek treatment from a medical professional or licensed veterinarian and that would require immediate/emergency veterinary care to preserve life or prevent further suffering, without regard to whether such care was actually obtained,” according to the town.

“The situation that prompted this ordinance change was horrific,” said councilwoman Janvier Werner. “It seemed harsh using ‘ripping and tearing of flesh,’ but it is absolutely specific enough to protect the residents and our livestock and pets, so the burden is really on the owner of the dangerous animal and this empowers the police and the courts to ensure this.”

If the court determines the animal indeed caused serious bodily injury to a person, or animal, the offending animal will be euthanized. If not, the dog will be released back to the owner.