Northwest ISD votes down period of prayer, says current policy is enough

The Northwest ISD school board unanimously voted against establishing a period of prayer during the school day at its Aug. 12 meeting under guidance from district lawyers.

Northwest ISD’s general counsel Christie Hobbs said the district already honors the rights of staff and students to express their faith within the school setting based on federal law, state law and board policy.

She said adopting the resolution could lead to more problems for the district.

“When you look at Senate Bill 11, it doesn’t actually advance the rights of staff or students in the school setting,” said Hobbs. “Not only that, if a school board adopts the resolution, the law requires those school districts take specific steps, which are problematic from a constitutional perspective and a practical perspective.”

According to the bill, a student’s parents must give written consent waiving their right to challenge a violation of the establishment clause of the United States Constitution, which prohibits the government (including school districts) from establishing, endorsing or favoring one religion over another.

“Americans should be weary of people who are asking them to waive their constitutional rights and school boards should be cautious about asking parents to waive their rights under the constitution,” said Hobbs.

In addition, when a prayer period or religious reading occurs during the school day under SB 11, students that did not consent to the period would have to be separated from the kids whose families consented, causing logistical issues for the district.

“I pray all the time, but my prayer is my prayer,” said President Jennifer Murphy. “I pray on campuses all the time and I do believe we have the ability to pray when we need to pray and I think all of our students do, too.”

Board member Mark Schluter said at first glance, the bill seems like it would be easy to adopt, but was glad Hobbs was able to break down how it would impact the district.

Hobbs also emphasized decades of court cases that further established the freedom of religious expression in public schools in her presentation.

“The history brought up helped us to see what we’re already doing and to not negatively influence what we’re promoting at this point in time, which is the freedom of religion in our schools,” said Schluter.

Hobbs mentioned the different organizations that Northwest ISD has on campuses that allow students to express religion, such as Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Glory for God and the National See You at the Pole prayer events hosted annually.

She said students are also allowed to read the Bible, the Torah, the Quran or any other religious texts during the day when they aren’t engaged in any other active learning.

Students can also request a quiet place to pray during the school day, if needed.

Hobbs said all of these organizations, activities and opportunities for students, and staff, to express their religion will continue to be available on all Northwest ISD campuses.