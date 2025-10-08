Parker: Texas Cyber Command safeguards the Lone Star state in a new era of threats

By State Senator Tan Parker

Imagine waking up to find your bank account frozen, your city’s power grid offline, access to your medical records blocked, and your personal information compromised — all because of a cyberattack launched from halfway around the world. These aren’t scenes from a movie; they are the kinds of real threats Texans face every day. That is why this past legislative session, I was honored to author and lead the passage of House Bill 150 — a priority item of Governor Greg Abbott — to establish the Texas Cyber Command. This new state agency marks one of the most significant security advancements in decades, ensuring that nearly 31 million Texans are protected in this new era of digital warfare.

Just as earlier generations created new institutions to meet the pressing challenges of their day, the creation of Cyber Command reflects a new reality: our adversaries are no longer confined to physical battlefields. They operate behind keyboards, targeting infrastructure, businesses, hospitals, schools, and even the privacy of our families. Texas must meet these threats head-on with vigilance and foresight, so our people and resources are never left vulnerable.

Cyber Command will be headquartered in San Antonio — already recognized as “Cyber City USA” and home to one of the largest concentrations of cybersecurity expertise in the nation. From this hub, the Command will function as our state’s central defense against invisible yet very real danger. Its mission includes monitoring and responding to attacks on public networks, sharing intelligence with local governments and the private sector, and training the workforce needed to stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats. For the average Texan, that means greater confidence that when you log in to your bank, visit the doctor, or flip on a light switch, your information and services are being safeguarded.

These threats are not hypothetical. Every day, hostile foreign governments, organized criminal networks, and rogue actors probe for weaknesses in our systems. Their goal is to steal, disrupt, and manipulate. If successful, their attacks could paralyze emergency services, disrupt critical infrastructure, compromise financial markets, or endanger your personal data. We must recognize these threats as real and escalating — and act decisively.

With the establishment of Cyber Command, Texas is sending a clear signal: we will not wait to be victims. We will lead, innovate, and stay ahead of the game. Just as Texas has long stood as a national leader in energy, technology, and economic growth, so too will we stand at the forefront of cybersecurity, shaping the model for other states and for our nation.

Governor Abbott has entrusted retired Navy Vice Admiral T.J. White, one of America’s foremost cybersecurity leaders, to take the lead. His proven expertise ensures that Texas Cyber Command will be effective from day one, strengthening our defenses, securing critical infrastructure, and setting a national standard for cybersecurity.

The state’s Cyber Command is more than an agency — it is Texas drawing a line in the sand. Our adversaries must know that if they attempt to undermine our security, they will meet a Texas prepared to defend and prevail. For Texans, it is a promise: your government will not wait until after disaster strikes to act. Texas is setting the standard for the nation — showing that when danger approaches, we do what Texans have always done. We prepare. We lead. We win.