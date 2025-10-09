Local couple brings science-backed fitness to southern Denton County

Mark and Debra Goodlett don’t buy into the idea that the only way for busy professionals, busy moms and active, aging adults to build muscle and transform their lives is to spend hours on end at the nearest big-box gym. They also aren’t fooled by fitness fads and gimmick workouts that promise a healthier, stronger and more unstoppable version of you but rarely deliver.

What they do believe is that strength is built with simple, proven training concepts that can be done in 20 minutes, twice a week. While that also sounds too good to be true, it’s only because you haven’t tried MaxStrength Fitness yet.

“You don’t have to spend an hour or two in the gym to get results from strength training,” Debra said. “Busy professionals and active adults… they don’t have the time for that, nor do they want to deal with distractions, overcrowded gyms and loud music. Our strength training sessions are science-backed, and to us, it’s a no-brainer for anyone wanting to build health, strength and lasting confidence.”

She added, “Our goal is to offer a workout that delivers results and helps you become the strongest you in all areas of your life.”

The Goodletts, Lantana residents since 2005, are just a few weeks away from opening their MaxStrength Fitness studio in Flower Mound. With 33 locations nationwide, MaxStrength Fitness offers world-class, one-on-one, expert-guided training that focuses on your goals, whether that is improving bone density, reducing degeneration, increasing muscle mass, enhancing mobility, decreasing body fat (and keeping it off), promoting better cardiovascular health and more.

Workouts really do take only 20 minutes twice a week, thanks to a high-intensity, low-force concept that is efficient, effective and safe.

To sweeten the pot, each session takes place in a clinically controlled studio set at 67 degrees, so you don’t break a sweat and can get back to your life. The professional trainers have experience in personal training, corporate wellness and post-physical therapy strategies that work.

“It’s the quality of the exercise that produces results, not the quantity,” Debra said. “This really is for everybody, whether it’s the busy professional or the aging adult who wants the strength to stay active with their loved ones.”

To learn more, visit maxstrengthfitness.com/flowermound.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)