Greater Lewisville, Fort Worth Realtor groups unite

Two North Texas real estate associations have officially joined forces. The Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors (GLAR) and the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors (GFWAR) announced the completion of their strategic partnership, uniting members under the GFWAR name while preserving GLAR’s legacy through a local council.

The collaboration, overwhelmingly approved by both organizations’ boards and members, marks a major step toward expanding services, advocacy, and professional resources for Realtors across the region, according to a press release from GFWAR.

A GLAR Local Council will represent the greater Lewisville area, maintaining local leadership and community engagement, while MLS access, dues, and office locations will remain unchanged.

“This is a win for each of our 1,200 members,” said Eyad Salloum, a Lantana resident and 2025 GLAR president. “Our legacy in Lewisville remains strong, and now we’re part of something even bigger — with more influence, more resources, and more ways to lead.”

GFWAR represents more than 5,000 members across Tarrant, Johnson, and Parker counties.

According to GFWAR’s latest housing report, Denton County’s active listings increased significantly, up 28.3% to 5,312, and its closed sales improved by 8.4% year over year. Months of inventory in the county is up nearly a full month, year over year, to 4.5 months. The median home price is down 6.1% to $436,775, with the majority of homes selling in the $300,000 to $400,000 range.

Communities with notable year-over-year statistics include Flower Mound experiencing the highest median price in the area at $650,000, up 9.2% year over year; and Highland Village’s median home price at $600,000, up 11.6% year over year. The majority of Highland Village’s inventory, 64.7%, sold in the $500,000 to $750,000 range.

Flower Mound

Active listings: Up 20.7% to 239

Months of inventory: 3.1

Median price: $650,000, up 9.2%

Days on the market: 35

Highland Village

Active listings: Up 10.3% to 43

Months of inventory: 2.6

Median price: $600,000, up 11.6%

Days on the market: 34

Lewisville