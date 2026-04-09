VIDEO: Double Oak Candidate Forum

Double Oak Town Council candidates participated in a forum on Wednesday night at Double Oak Town Hall hosted by The Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Dr. Buddy Bonner, a longtime local resident and educator.

This May, six candidates are vying for three at-large town council seats. The seats are currently occupied by Mark Dieterich, Dr. “K” Khourschid Favero and Geri Smith. All three incumbents filed for another term, and three challengers also filed: Linda Blesch, Chris Bump and Dan McCormick.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.