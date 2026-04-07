Meet the Candidates: Double Oak Town Council

Voters will hit the polls again for the May 2 election that will decide local representatives for southern Denton County towns, cities and school districts.

This year, three at-large seats are up for grabs on Double Oak’s Town Council, which are currently held by Mark Dieterich, Dr. “K” Khourschid Favero and Geri Smith.

A candidate forum is scheduled to be hosted for the Double Oak Town Council race with the public having an opportunity to submit questions.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i).

Double Oak Town Council (2-year term)

Linda Blesch, 67

City/Town of residence: Double Oak

How long have you resided in city/town you wish to represent? 12 years

Current occupation: Part-time jewelry consultant

Education: Attended Elon College

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: Before moving to Texas, I served on the Economic Development Committee for the Regional Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, supporting growth across five cities.

I was active in my church for years, serving as board secretary and coordinating programs to feed the homeless, including planning menus, staffing meals for 200+ people, serving and leading devotionals. Served as a volunteer for Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound. I volunteered on the Planning & Zoning Committee for DO guiding local development while preserving our town’s character.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? My motivation came from attending a budget workshop, which opened my eyes to the need to represent my neighbors and ensure Double Oak has a “New Way Forward.”

I’m running because I care about our community and want residents’ voices heard in decisions shaping our town. If all of TC agrees on all issues there no debate. Healthy debate is key to creating the “Right Plan Forward.”

I’ve served on civic boards, including Double Oak’s P&Z Committee and the Economic Development Committee for the Hampton Roads Regional Chamber of Commerce, Virginia. I’ve also coordinated church programs feeding 200+people, implementing budget, staff and logistics. These experiences gave me practical skills in organizing programs, guiding development and addressing community needs. I am committed to listening, collaborating and making thoughtful decisions that preserve our town’s character while supporting growth.

Mission statement: Every resident’s voice matters. I will promote responsible development and enhance community programs that improve the quality of life for all. The critical issues remain drainage, traffic and budget-money has been spent with no reasonable solutions, only more costs.

If elected, I will work to preserve our town’s character, foster smart growth through healthy debate and bring “A New Way Forward.” I will implement an Open Door Policy to discuss any concerns at anytime and bring those to the Town Council.

Chris Bump, 62

City/Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in city/town you wish to represent? 12.5 years

Current occupation: Sales director

Education:

Formal education consists of:

Oklahoma City University, MBA

United States Military Academy (West Point) bachelor of Science

Combat veteran with 11 years of military service and the litany of educational experiences that provides.

Have participated in numerous leadership courses and held multiple progressing leadership roles throughout my career

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I have not served on any boards. This would be my first foray into public service other than my 11 years in the military.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I was inspired to run for two reasons. I saw what I believed to be corruption and duplicity from our current town council. Frankly, I am running because so few people stepped up.

Isaiah 6:8 is a principle by which I’ve led my life since graduating from the Academy. I believe, if not me then who?

I am a strict constitutional constructionist and conservative. I believe all government should operate that way. We should send people with interest only in the community and constituents. Once someone is running for office for any personal reasons, they become a poor representative.

I will assure the town that I will be completely transparent with them, will answer all questions honestly and without personal regard and will hold our mayor and council members accountable. My voice will be demanding our tax dollars are spent on the betterment of the roads and drainage before parties, carports and extravagance.

Mission statement: I want to protect the hamlet that Double Oak has always been. I want to ensure diligence is appropriately applied to all committee vacancies, ordinance considerations and exceptions. I want to ensure that at the very least debate occurs as to how we are spending our limited tax dollars each year and what we are prioritizing as opposed to what the constituents seem to want to be prioritized. I want to bring sunlight to shine on our small government process in all ways.

Mark Dieterich, 65 (i)

City/Town of residence: Double Oak

How long have you resided in city/town you wish to represent? 20 years

Current occupation: Telecommunications engineer

Education:

BS – Computer Science

CISSP – Security Certification

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I have spent two years on the Double Oak Town Council.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? As property values continue to rise, the town is looking toward solutions that preserve one of its defining strengths – some of the lowest property taxes in the area. This is an important issue for residents, both now and in future. Just as decisions made at the founding, and later the decision to implement the first town property tax, shaped Double Oak’s future, the choices before the Town Council today will affect the long-term viability of our community.

I, along with the current Town Council, have been working deliberately to ensure that money held in reserves serves the needs of today’s residents. This includes bringing reserve levels back to appropriate targets, while making long-overdue investments in neglected infrastructure. I have personally worked to modernize our IT infrastructure to current needs. I will continue to ensure Double Oak remains affordable and sustainable.

Mission statement: Keep Double Oak strong and successful to allow citizens to live in the best little town.

Dr. K. Favero, 40 (i)

City/Town of residence: Double Oak

How long have you resided in city/town you wish to represent? Four years

Current occupation: Dentist

Education:

UCLA (Bachelor of Science)

Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health (Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry)

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: Double Oak Town Council Member

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I chose to run because I care deeply about protecting what makes our town special—its character, safety and strong sense of community—especially as we face continued growth and change all around us.

During my time as a town council member, we have made great strides in making our town more efficient, but also more functional for our citizens.

As a small business owner and resident, I bring a practical, accountable approach to decision-making. I understand how policies impact families and homeowners, and I’m committed to making thoughtful, responsible choices.

Most importantly, I will listen. I believe in common-sense leadership and will work hard to represent the best interests of our community.

Mission statement: I will work to keep our town safe, well-managed and true to its character by listening to residents and making practical, common-sense decisions on their behalf.

Dan McCormick, 69

City/Town of residence: Double Oak

How long have you resided in city/town you wish to represent? 38 years

Current occupation: Retired

Education: BA from Auburn University

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: Double Oak Planning and Zoning Committee

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am motivated to run for a position on the town council for the following reasons:

1. To provide more oversight, review and due diligence of expenditures when preparing the Town’s budget

2. The current council has approved expenditures that do not benefit the majority of Double Oak citizens, while not addressing issues such as drainage. Poor drainage in some areas of the Town is causing flooding to residential property.

3. The appearance of and a lack of execution of transparency to residents concerning town matters

4. The derogatory comments and lack of respect shown by current council members towards citizens during council meetings

5. In the review of the proposed retail development within the town, information to Planning and Zoning members is being restricted by town staff

6. Established town citizens have encouraged me to run for this council position.

Mission statement: The current council and town staff have taken a few commendable actions. I don’t expect to change any behavior and actions of the council and of town staff as a sole Council member.

I will be asking delving, incisive and possibly uncomfortable questions in preparation for and during council activities. By taking this approach my goal is to improve the town management’s credibility with the residents to a broader level than it is now.

Geri Smith, 58 (i)

City/Town of residence: Double Oak

How long have you resided in city/town you wish to represent? 23 years

Current occupation: Accenture consultant from 1989-2015, now retired

Education:

Texas A&M University 1985-1989

Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Analysis

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: NETT, Northeast Tarrant Tennis, various positions over 12 years including President

Denton County CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteer

HOA Association, 5 years as Secretary

Marcus Choir Booster Club, 2 years as Treasurer

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? My 23 years in Double Oak have given me a deep appreciation for our town’s values, but my commitment to civic responsibility is what drives me to serve on the Council.

I believe the best representative is one who combines a passion for the community with a practical and disciplined approach to governance.

My work and volunteer history has taught me that effective leadership requires collaboration by all parties. I am the best choice because I am dedicated to maintaining the Double Oak way of life through sound fiscal management and strong problem-solving.

Mission statement: To ensure Double Oak’s long-term success through disciplined fiscal responsibility, proactive infrastructure maintenance and a commitment to maintaining the public safety and unique character of our town.