Newspaper to host candidate forums

The Cross Timbers Gazette will hold candidate forums in April for several local municipal races.

At the forums, candidates will share their views on important local issues and answer questions, including those submitted by the public. The following forums, listed in chronological order, have been scheduled:

Double Oak Town Council — Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Double Oak Town Hall

— Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Double Oak Town Hall Highland Village City Council — Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m. at the Highland Village Municipal Complex

— Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m. at the Highland Village Municipal Complex Flower Mound Town Council — Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall. LISD Candidates are invited to give a brief statement.

All forums will be streamed and recorded for online viewing.

Dr. Buddy Bonner, a longtime local resident and educator, will moderate the candidate forums. The public is invited to attend the forums in person and to submit questions for the candidates in advance here. Questions should be worded in a general way so all candidates can respond.

Election Day is Saturday, May 2, and early voting will run April 20 through April 28. See a list of local candidates here.