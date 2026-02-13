Local election filing period closes, here’s who filed

The filing period for elections including local city and town council seats and school district board of trustees seats closed Friday at 5 p.m.

Here is who voters will see on the ballot come May 2, barring any withdrawals.

Argyle:

Place 1: Gustav Svehla (i)

Place 3: Chad Boyd (i)

Place 5: Cynthia Hermann (i)

Bartonville:

Mayor: Jaclyn Carrington (i)

Place 2: Matt Chapman (i)

Place 4: Keith Crandall (i)

Copper Canyon:

Place 1: Jeff Dahl (i)

Place 3: Paula Castillo (i)

Place 5: Nancy Henry

Denton:

Mayor: Shannon Childs, Chris Watts, Brian Beck, Angela Brewer

Place 5: George Michael Ferrie Jr., Caleb Meese, Erica Garland

Place 6: Jill Jester (i)

District 1: Michael Herron, Jordan E. Villarreal, Kris Cox

District 2: Nick Stevens, Robert Archer III

Double Oak:

Three at-large council seats currently occupied by Mark Dieterich, Dr. Khourschid Favero and Geri Smith are up for election.

All three incumbents filed for reelection and three others: Chris Bump, Dan McCormick and Linda Blesch

Flower Mound:

Place 2: Chris Drew (i)

Place 5: Clare Harris, Ethan Mitchell, Susan Cox

Highland Village:

Mayor: Charlotte Wilcox (i)

Place 2: Hogan Heathington, Misty Sedillo

Place 4: Shawn Nelson (i)

Place 6: Daniel Jaworski, Lorri Hill

Justin:

Mayor: James Clark (i), Tomas Mendoza, Joe Cokel

Place 4: James Castle (i)

Place 5: Daniel Dennis (i), Jason Wood

Place 6: Shelby Scott St. Claire (i)

Lewisville:

Place 1: Erum Ali, Brent Kuykendall

Place 3: Ronni Cade (i), Adrian Doko

Northlake:

Place 1: Alex Holmes (i)

Place 2: Michael Ganz (i)

Place 3: Aaron Fowler (i)

Argyle ISD:

Place 1: Justin Ford

Place 2: Leigh Ann Artho (i)

Place 3: Frank Dixon

Denton ISD:

Place 6: Greg Petolick, Vicki Byrd

Place 7: Patsy Y. Sosa-Sanchez (i)

Lewisville ISD:

Place 4: Paige Dixon

Place 5: Dr. Staci Barker (i), Brian Pollard

Northwest ISD:

Place 5: Steve Sprowls (i)

Place 6: Lillian Rauch (i)

Place 7: Jennifer Murphy (i)

Information on early voting ahead of election day, which is May 2, is available at Denton County’s elections website.