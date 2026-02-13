Local election filing period closes, here’s who filed

The filing period for elections including local city and town council seats and school district board of trustees seats closed Friday at 5 p.m.
Here is who voters will see on the ballot come May 2, barring any withdrawals.
Argyle:
Place 1: Gustav Svehla (i)
Place 3: Chad Boyd (i)
Place 5: Cynthia Hermann (i)
Bartonville:
Mayor: Jaclyn Carrington (i)
Place 2: Matt Chapman (i)
Place 4: Keith Crandall (i)
Copper Canyon:
Place 1: Jeff Dahl (i)
Place 3: Paula Castillo (i)
Place 5: Nancy Henry
Denton:
Mayor: Shannon Childs, Chris Watts, Brian Beck, Angela Brewer
Place 5: George Michael Ferrie Jr., Caleb Meese, Erica Garland
Place 6: Jill Jester (i)
District 1: Michael Herron, Jordan E. Villarreal, Kris Cox
District 2: Nick Stevens, Robert Archer III
Double Oak:
Three at-large council seats currently occupied by Mark Dieterich, Dr. Khourschid Favero and Geri Smith are up for election.
All three incumbents filed for reelection and three others: Chris Bump, Dan McCormick and Linda Blesch
Flower Mound:
Place 2: Chris Drew (i)
Place 5: Clare Harris, Ethan Mitchell, Susan Cox
Highland Village:
Mayor: Charlotte Wilcox (i)
Place 2: Hogan Heathington, Misty Sedillo
Place 4: Shawn Nelson (i)
Place 6: Daniel Jaworski, Lorri Hill
Justin:
Mayor: James Clark (i), Tomas Mendoza, Joe Cokel
Place 4: James Castle (i)
Place 5: Daniel Dennis (i), Jason Wood
Place 6: Shelby Scott St. Claire (i)
Lewisville:
Place 1: Erum Ali, Brent Kuykendall
Place 3: Ronni Cade (i), Adrian Doko
Northlake:
Place 1: Alex Holmes (i)
Place 2: Michael Ganz (i)
Place 3: Aaron Fowler (i)
Argyle ISD:
Place 1: Justin Ford
Place 2: Leigh Ann Artho (i)
Place 3: Frank Dixon
Denton ISD:
Place 6: Greg Petolick, Vicki Byrd
Place 7: Patsy Y. Sosa-Sanchez (i)
Lewisville ISD:
Place 4: Paige Dixon
Place 5: Dr. Staci Barker (i), Brian Pollard
Northwest ISD:
Place 5: Steve Sprowls (i)
Place 6: Lillian Rauch (i)
Place 7: Jennifer Murphy (i)
Information on early voting ahead of election day, which is May 2, is available at Denton County’s elections website.