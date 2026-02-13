Toll Brothers, David Weekley announce single-family home plans for Furst Ranch

Toll Brothers announced on Wednesday new details for its homes within the initial phase of the Furst Ranch development, located on 2,300 acres in Flower Mound.

According to a press release from the high-end home builder, Toll Brothers at Furst Ranch will feature two collections of single-family homes on 70- and 80-foot-wide lots with access to many surrounding amenities.

The development will be located at the corner of FM 1171 and Hwy 377 and Toll Brothers expects the community will open for sale in the summer.

“Toll Brothers at Furst Ranch offers the perfect combination of luxury living and tranquil surroundings in a convenient location,” said Jay Saunders, the division president of Toll Brothers in Dallas. “With spacious home sites and thoughtfully designed floor plans, this community is ideal for those seeking a serene yet connected lifestyle.”

According to the builder, floor plans will be flexible and range from 3,089 to 5,967 square feet with prices for homes starting in the low $900,000s.

David Weekley Homes also announced its plans for a new community in Furst Ranch.

According to a press release from the builder, buyers will be able to select from nine floor plans situated on 50-foot homesites and ranging in size from approximately 2,230 to 4,030 square feet of living space. These one- and two-story homes feature 3-5 bedrooms, 2-4 full baths and two- or three-car garages.

The builder has a model home available for daily tours at 2112 Rangeland Way in Bartonville. It will feature four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a half-bath, a study and a covered porch.

According to the David Weekley website, homes will start at $663,000.

Homeowners in Furst Ranch will have access to a 97-acre Central Park, a 20-acre community center, miles of nature trails and other amenities.

Both communities will be zoned for Argyle Independent School District, which has been buying land and announced another high school is on the way.

In December 2024, Argyle ISD purchased 35 acres of land within Furst Ranch with plans for future elementary and middle schools.

Along with Toll Brothers and David Weekley, Highland Homes announced their first phase of homes in Furst Ranch in January.

According to Furst Ranch, other homebuilders include Ashton Woods, Coventry Homes, Drees Custom, Partners in Building and Shaddock Homes.

Previous reporting from The Cross Timbers Gazette, major grocer H-E-B has serious interest in building within Furst Ranch after buying 23 acres in the development in July 2025.

In addition to residential areas, future phases of Furst Ranch may include senior living facilities, retail components and other diverse living options to create a comprehensive community experience.

For more information on Furst Ranch, visit The Cross Timbers Gazette‘s coverage of the development and the development’s official website.