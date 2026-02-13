Local lacrosse club takes a shot at growing the sport in southern Denton County

Flower Mound Lacrosse Association has given local athletes a place to compete in a sport that has grown in popularity lately, but the organization believes there is much more ahead.

Even though the head coaches for the boys and girls teams believe the teams have the chance to compete for a state title, they believe lacrosse should be more than just a sport.

“To watch our program’s success and it being competitive at the highest level has been remarkable,” said boys head coach Chris Dupree. “It’s a passion. Helping these kids achieve their goals and learn some new things along the way – that’s what it’s all about.”

Under FMLA leadership, athletes are provided a space to meet new people, learn life skills and prepare for the future.

For girls head coach Emily Doran, it’s about creating a community through the sport. It’s her first year of coaching the girls team, which recently merged with a team from Coppell.

“We’ve always been close because we’re right next to each other, but our youth girls have combined for the last couple of years,” she said. “The sophomore class has played together since they were young, so seeing them come back together and watching them build a culture and chemistry together is really special.”

Sophomore Claire Wenzel started playing lacrosse when she was six after watching her sister play.

She has enjoyed the opportunity to play the game alongside teammates she has grown up with, which is why she makes the trip from Coppell to play with FMLA.

“I played with some of them when I was younger, so it’s been good reconnecting with all of them,” said Wenzel. “It’s really fun because it’s like a second family for everyone. It’s a good support group.”

Girls who live in Argyle, Lantana, Denton, Corinth, Lake Dallas and other neighboring areas are also eligible.

The boys side is no stranger to a melting pot of different residents. The boys team welcomes athletes from Denton ISD, Argyle ISD or Northwest ISD, based on their address.

Senior Chris Jones comes from Argyle to play with a group he has grown up with, as well. He said players from different areas create a special identity for the team.

“I’ve been playing with some of these guys since third grade, so we’ve been able to keep our chemistry going through middle and high school,” he said. “Getting experience from a lot of different high schools really makes our team unique.”

Jones is an example of another goal of FMLA, which aims to give players the best chance to play at the next level.

He will move up to Ohio in August to play for The College of Wooster’s Division III lacrosse program.

It’s a trend Doran said has come with the rapid growth of lacrosse in southern states.

“The talent really exists here,” she said. “And a lot of big schools are starting to look at Texas kids to go play DI and DII lacrosse.”

According to FMLA’s website, 23 players have played in college, ranging from the club level to Division I.

“It’s crazy to watch all the different hot beds start popping up around the country, especially in Texas,” said Dupree. “We’ve been fortunate enough here in Flower Mound to have a lot of kids go on to play at the next level on both the boys and girls side.”

Jones said playing with a program like FMLA has helped him play some of his best lacrosse, especially because he has faced some of the best competition in North Texas.

“It’s the best sport on two feet,” said Jones. “It’s extremely fast, physical, aggressive and fun – especially in Texas where it’s such an up and coming sport.”

Doran said the girls have built a strong culture through team trips, get togethers and holiday parties that include friendship bracelets and board games.

“It’s cool because you’re able to meet new people and play with friends you grew up with,” said Flower Mound sophomore Sam Jackson. “You get to know each other on different levels because you’re always with each other, all through lacrosse.”

An important part of a successful program are the coaches. The players praised Dupree and Doran for their commitment and support.

“Lacrosse, and sports in general, is interesting because you get the opportunity to play like a kid, but it also prepares you for life because you have to show up on time, focus and work hard,” said Flower Mound senior Rahul Salver. “Having coaches that are there to not only help with the sport, but also with anything you’re going through in life, has been great.”

Part of that commitment to the team and the sport is the clinic FMLA hosts to help young boys and girls learn the basics of lacrosse, which they hope will entice them to pursue the sport.

“That’s my favorite part – not just being a coach for the high school girls, but getting to be a coach to younger girls in the community,” said Doran. “We had elementary through middle school girls come out and they were just so happy to be there.”

The players help out with the clinics, which they said have had a positive effect on the sport in the region.

“I’ve been playing since I was in second grade, so just seeing more and more people at the clinics every year has been cool to see,” said Salver. “There’s a bunch of little kids there and helping them out is so fun because they say how fun it was after it’s done.”

Jackson believes the clinics are a great way for girls to gain interest in the sport.

“It’s really cool because I feel like girls need more access,” she said. “Now that it’s becoming more accessible, people are willing to get to know the sport and try it.”

Other than recruiting younger players, Dupree said lacrosse is a sport that shares characteristics of other sports, which is a good reason for other athletes to try it out.

Brian Kichan, the club’s high school boys liaison, has a son on the team that goes to Flower Mound High School.

When his son, Bohde, tried soccer, baseball and football, he just wasn’t passionate about them.

He tried out an intro to lacrosse clinic, fell in love and has been playing ever since.

Now, as a sophomore, Bodie is starting the recruiting process, including attending an event in Arlington with scouts from lacrosse powerhouses like Rutgers, Cornell, Ohio State, Virginia and Duke.

“Even though we’re in Texas, there are a lot of really good lacrosse athletes,” said Kichan. “The sport is growing, so it’s not just a northeast sport anymore.”

What’s next

Dupree and Doran both came from the northeast, an area with a long history of successful lacrosse programs.

Now, they’re leading a pair of teams from Texas on a state championship run.

“We got a pretty good, close knit group of kids that enjoy coming to practice every day and working and continuing to get better,” said Dupree. “The passion these kids bring to the field and their energy is what I’m really excited about.”

Doran said the girls went to the state championship game in 2024, but came up just short, finishing in second.

This year, they hope to change that ending.

“I’m really hoping to bring home that state championship title and this group has the potential to do it,” said Doran. “It should be a great season.”

As seniors, Jones and Salver will see their high school careers come to a close, but Jones is happy to see the bright future of the program they’re moving on from.

“I’m stoked,” said Jones. “We had a really good season last year and we’re continuing to get better with an incoming class that can really change the program for the better.”

For more information, visit FMLA’s website.