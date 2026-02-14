Travel with Terri: Italy’s 10 most romantic destinations for a Valentine’s Day getaway

Italy stands out as one of the most romantic destinations in the world with its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and enviable cuisine. Whether you’re on a honeymoon, celebrating an anniversary or simply seeking a memorable romantic getaway, Italy offers something for every couple.

Here’s my Top 10 list of some of our favorite romantic places in Italy that promise unforgettable, romantic experiences.

1. The Dolomites: Alpine Intimacy

As you have probably seen when watching the Winter Olympics, this region of Italy is spectacular. For couples seeking a romantic winter getaway, the majestic Dolomites in northern Italy offer snow-covered peaks and intimate alpine villages perfect for cuddling by a crackling fireplace. Experience the magic of skiing, a sleigh ride, or indulge in fondue at mountain lodges in towns like Cortina d’Ampezzo and San Cassiano.

“The breathtaking backdrop of jagged peaks makes it one of Italy’s most romantic winter retreats,” explained Denyse Pantaleo, a tour designer and manager at Walks of Italy. “The Dolomites are stunning all year round and are extra special in the winter months.”

2. Rome: Eternal Love

Rome, also known as the Eternal City, is steeped in romance and rich history. Stroll along its cobblestone streets, visit hidden courtyards and tuck into a cozy cafe to sip espresso for a taste of la dolce vita. Visit the Vatican and go on a rooftop tour for panoramic views of Rome. Or take an Italian Cooking Class and learn to make pasta with your true love.

Whether exploring the legendary Colosseum or savoring local cuisine, Rome is simply romantic and one of our favorite cities on earth. It’s the ultimate destination for lovers, and it never gets old.

3. Turin: Thermal Bliss

Have you heard of Turin? It’s an elegant city set against the backdrop of the Alps. Nestled in the Piedmont region, Turin features thermal spas, including QC Termetorino, for ultimate relaxation. After a relaxing spa day, explore the city’s rich history, including the Mole Antonelliana and Royal Palace of Turin. We always love a romantic dinner featuring local specialties such as agnolotti and gianduja chocolate. Turin is known for chocolate, coffee, cars, and soccer, and is home to Fiat.

4. Verona: A Love Story

Verona is romantic for many reasons. But did you know it’s the setting of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet? In my opinion, it’s the perfect destination for couples looking for a love story of their own. Here you can explore Juliet’s courtyard, take a stroll through Piazza delle Erbe, or visit the Castelvecchio Bridge. Verona has endless charming medieval streets and a romantic ambiance that lovers desire.

For any Italian romantic vacation, Verona must be on your itinerary.

5. The Amalfi Coast: Coastal Elegance

The Amalfi Coast is a paradise for couples with its dramatic cliffs and clear blue waters. We always enjoy strolling hand in hand through picturesque towns like Amalfi, Positano, and Ravello, savoring fresh seafood and local delicacies.

Whether visiting the Amalfi Cathedral or watching the sunset at Villa Cimbrone’s Terrace of Infinity, the Amalfi Coast offers a dreamlike setting for romance.

6. Umbria: Wine and Tranquility

Want a more secluded place? Umbria is perhaps the most unknown destination on this list, and that is all the more reason to visit for a romantic getaway.

Umbria is Tuscany’s peaceful neighbor, where rolling hills, medieval towns, and vineyards set the stage for romance. We love a drive like the Strada del Sagrantino, local wineries, and authentic Italian cuisine. From the serene Lake Trasimeno to the Basilica of Saint Francis in Assisi, Umbria is an ideal retreat for couples seeking to slow down and find intimacy.

7. Florence: Renaissance Romance

All you need to do is spend a few minutes in this UNESCO-listed city to understand why it attracted the likes of Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo. Florence is the birthplace of the Renaissance, and today, it still remains a remarkable city for art, culture, and romance.

We love wandering through its historic streets, visiting the Uffizi Gallery, or strolling through the Boboli Gardens. Florence’s timeless allure creates the perfect atmosphere for couples to explore its artistic treasures and share private moments.

8. Venice: Canals of Passion

Venice is the quintessential romantic destination with its winding canals and gondola rides. Couples can glide through the Grand Canal, explore hidden gems like the Dorsoduro district or enjoy a private gondola ride as you pass under ancient bridges. Few places stir the heart like Venice and its epic winding waterways. Venice is absolutely dreamy.

9. Pompeii: Love Amongst Ruins

For couples with a shared passion for history, Pompeii offers a unique backdrop for romance. A guided tour around the ruined ancient city is the best way to explore it, in my opinion. Although it may not be a traditional Valentine’s experience, it’s certainly one you’ll never forget. After your tour, enjoy a glass of Italian wine at Cantina de Vesuvio, a stunning winery on the slopes of the volcano. Walk through their vineyard and taste their unique wine.

Exploring the ruins of this ancient Roman city, frozen in time by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, is surreal. In the House of Venus, gaze at intricate frescoes that depict tales of love and beauty.

10. Milan: Fashionable Romance

Milan offers a luxurious yet intimate setting for couples to indulge in art, culture and fashion. We enjoyed a lovely evening in Milan with a romantic dinner and a night at La Scala Opera House. With landmarks like the Duomo and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, we fell in love with this city! Don’t miss the Duomo rooftop. You have to see it to believe it.

Also note that Lake Como is just a short train ride away. This area is the perfect blend of city life and natural beauty.

If you are looking for a truly romantic trip, where stunning landscapes, legendary history, and local flavor meet at every turn – travel to Italy. For centuries, Italy has remained one of the world’s most unforgettable destinations for charm and romance.

Note: Walks of Italy has always been our go-to for the highest-quality tours across Italy. Our guides have consistently been extremely professional and knowledgeable, offering the best tours in the area.

