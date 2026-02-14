Meet Gillian Brown: Lantana’s new Lifestyle Director brings creativity, connection to the role

Lantana residents may already recognize Gillian Brown as a familiar face behind the desk at the HOA office. Now, they’ll be seeing a lot more of her out in the community.

Insight Association Management and the Lantana Community Association promoted Gillian to Community Lifestyle Director in January, elevating her from her previous role as administrative assistant and placing her at the center of the neighborhood’s events, programs and resident engagement.

Gillian brings a diverse professional background to the role, including three years with a construction company where she advanced from administrative assistant to office manager, as well as bookkeeping work for small businesses. Her interests outside of work are equally varied — from music to travel.

“I’m a very crafty, creative person and am always working on a project,” Gillian said.

That creativity extends beyond the office. Gillian owns a small business where she sells handmade items at craft fairs, something she says she finds especially rewarding.

“It’s very fun seeing people get excited about what I have created,” she said.

She is also an avid solo traveler. Her favorite trip, she said, was a weeklong visit to Arizona for her 21st birthday, where she explored the Grand Canyon, Lowell Observatory and Flagstaff. Family is another big part of her life.

“I have a BIG family,” Gillian said. “I have eight brothers and sisters, and I’m the third oldest. We range from 31 to 12 years old.”

As Lifestyle Director, Gillian oversees all aspects of Lantana’s events, from vendor communication and registration tracking to menu planning, sponsorships and budget management.

“My goal is to make sure all events are fun, exciting and within the set budget,” she said.

Looking ahead, Gillian has several new initiatives planned, including a summer STEM camp for middle and high school students, expanded evening programming to accommodate working families, and a return to hosting at least two weekend events per month.

“Really, the goal for 2026 is to make the Lifestyle Program more engaging, inclusive and impactful for all residents,” she said.

Gillian is eager to collaborate with the community and encourages residents to share ideas and get involved. “I am excited to hear any and all ideas and want to work with residents as much as possible to ensure our programs reflect the different demographics of Lantana,” she said. Volunteers are also welcome, even for smaller events.

“I am truly excited to be in this role and excited to continue to grow the Lantana Lifestyle Program,” Gillian said.

Residents can contact Gillian at [email protected] or 940-728-1660, or stop by the HOA office to say hello and share ideas.

Ladies League to Host Spring Fashion Show

The Lantana Ladies League is welcoming spring in style with a Spring Fashion Show on Wednesday, March 4, at the Lantana Golf Club, 800 Golf Club Drive.

The event begins at 7 p.m., with a happy hour and shopping with local vendors starting at 6 p.m. The fashion show will feature the latest spring seasonal trends, handcrafted cocktails and a curated food menu.

Before the runway show, attendees will have the opportunity to browse clothing, accessories and gift items from local vendors. The fashion show will begin promptly at 7 p.m., showcasing fresh, wearable spring looks.

Tickets are limited and available in two options. General admission tickets are $25 and include access to the fashion show and vendor shopping, with seasonal cocktails available for purchase. VIP tickets are $50 and include general admission benefits, VIP seating, one seasonal cocktail and a premium swag bag. Buy tickets at lantanaladiesleague.com.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Giving Grace, a North Texas nonprofit that provides housing solutions and support services for families experiencing homelessness. More information is available at givinggrace.org.

Early ticket purchase is encouraged due to limited availability.