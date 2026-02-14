Francesca’s bankruptcy filing prompts store-closing sales at local boutiques

Shoppers across southern Denton County may soon see another familiar retail brand disappear as women’s fashion retailer Francesca’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and launched store-closing sales nationwide, including several North Texas locations.

The Houston-based boutique chain announced Feb. 6 it filed for protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey as part of a court-supervised restructuring process aimed at maximizing value for stakeholders. Liquidation sales offering roughly 25% to 40% discounts are underway at stores in 45 states.

Local Francesca’s boutiques include locations at The Shops at Highland Village, Southlake Town Square, Golden Triangle Mall in Denton and Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth. No official closing date has been announced for the Highland Village store, which recently relocated to a larger space within the shopping center.

Known for its boutique-style women’s apparel, jewelry, accessories and gift items, Francesca’s was founded in Houston in 1999 and has operated stores nationwide for more than two decades.

Company officials say they plan to continue paying employees and meeting vendor obligations during the bankruptcy process while evaluating long-term options.

“This process provides a structured path to pursue the best outcome for all stakeholders,” Chief Financial Officer Curt Kroll said in a statement.

The filing comes amid continued challenges for brick-and-mortar retail, with several national brands scaling back physical store footprints as consumer shopping habits evolve.