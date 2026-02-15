Johnson: February brings fresh air—and fresh pages in our ordinance book

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

February in Double Oak often arrives quietly cool mornings, longer afternoons, and just a hint that spring is waiting in the wings. It’s also a good time for something less visible but just as important: thoughtful housekeeping. At the Tuesday, Jan. 20 Town Council meeting, your Town Council approved several ordinance updates that begin the long-overdue work of cleaning up and modernizing portions of the Town’s Code of Ordinances.

This work matters. Ordinances shape daily life in Double Oak, from safety and traffic to how meetings are run. Many sections of our code had not been revisited in years, some in more than a decade and no longer reflected current law, best practices or the expectations of our residents. The actions taken in January represent an important first step, and there is more work ahead.

Helicopters and Passenger-Carrying Aerial Vehicles

The most significant update approved at the Jan. 20 meeting addresses helicopters, helistops, heliports and passenger-carrying aerial vehicles.

Following extensive research, legal review and community input, the Town adopted a new ordinance that prohibits the landing of helicopters and other passenger-carrying aerial vehicles within the town limits, with limited and clearly defined exceptions. Emergency landings, law enforcement operations, government use and licensed air medical services are fully exempt and may land as necessary to carry out their missions.

The intent of this ordinance is straightforward: protecting public safety and preserving the quality of life in a residential community like Double Oak. The Council considered risks related to rotor wash, noise impacts, proximity to homes and power lines, and the dangers posed by landings in non-aviation settings. Unauthorized landings are now clearly identified as a public nuisance, giving the Town tools to prevent unsafe activity before it becomes a larger concern.

This ordinance reflects careful, deliberate work by the Ordinance Committee and Town Council, guided by resident feedback and a strong focus on safety.

Updates to Town Council Meeting Procedures

Also approved at the January meeting were updates to the Town’s rules governing Council meetings. State open meetings laws have evolved over the years, while local procedures had remained largely unchanged.

The amended ordinance modernizes agenda posting requirements, including posting on the Town’s website, and aligns local timelines with current state law. It also allows the mayor to cancel a meeting under limited circumstances such as when a quorum will not be present or when there is minimal business while still requiring clear public notice and transparency.

These changes are intended to improve clarity, compliance and efficiency while maintaining open access to Town business and public participation.

Commercial Vehicles and Truck Routes

The third ordinance approved on Jan. 20 focuses on commercial vehicles and truck traffic.

The updated provisions restrict large commercial vehicles to designated truck routes within the Town, with FM 407 remaining the primary approved route. Reasonable exemptions apply for emergency vehicles, utilities, trash collection, school buses and service vehicles making local deliveries or repairs.

By directing heavy truck traffic away from residential streets not designed to handle that load, the Town is protecting neighborhood roads, reducing noise and preserving the character of our community.

The Work Is Just Beginning

These ordinances represent the beginning, not the end, of a broader effort to review and modernize Double Oak’s Code of Ordinances. The Ordinance Committee has been meeting regularly, working carefully through outdated sections, comparing local rules with state law and identifying areas in need of clarification or cleanup.

This is detailed, sometimes unglamorous work, but it is essential. It requires time, patience and collaboration among councilmembers, staff and legal counsel. The goal is a code that is clear, enforceable, legally sound and reflective of the values of our town.

As February carries us toward spring, thank you for staying engaged and supportive of this important work. There’s more to do, and we’re looking forward to continuing this work together in the months ahead.

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].