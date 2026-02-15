It’s Tax Season: McMillion & Grove CPAs help clients keep more and worry less

It’s a safe bet that most business owners and individuals don’t look forward to tax season. It’s one of those times of the year that you tend to dread, scramble to prepare for, and hope will pass by with little to no money owed and certainly no surprise letters from the IRS. Gary McMillion and Johan Grove get it, and truth be told, it’s a time of year that keeps them extremely busy.

But what they and their team at McMillion & Grove CPAs do love—and are exceptionally good at—is helping their loyal clients breathe easier, keep more of their hard-earned money, and face tax season with confidence.

“We’re prepared to handle anything someone might face during tax season, and the sooner they reach out, the better,” Gary said. “Our goal is to spend a lot of time with our clients and ensure everything is in good order so that their taxes get done on time. It’s that personalized approach that sets us apart. They can also call and email us anytime.”

He added, “That communication matters throughout the year, but it really matters to people come tax time.”

McMillion & Grove CPAs was formed in 2024, but Gary and Johan’s combined 60 years of experience span industries such as dental, retail, distribution, automotive, real estate, manufacturing, and more. They’ve also held roles ranging from CFO and controller to CPA and senior financial professional. The best part is that they worked together in the accounting department at Sally Beauty years ago, then went their separate ways, only to reconnect for their latest venture.

At McMillion & Grove CPAs, they’ve created a business model that speaks to any tax need. Their primary services include bookkeeping, tax planning and preparation, accounting, and payroll. They can also step in as a fractional CFO and provide advisory services. At the heart of it all is a vision to provide personalized, high-quality, long-term accounting and financial services to individuals and small businesses in their community. They take the time to understand your unique needs and goals, allowing them to provide tailored advice and services with a people-first approach that helps you achieve financial success.

“We are a faith-based company,” Gary said. “In addition, we keep to a strong value of family and health first. We all work together in the office for many hours each week and are like a family. Everyone on the team knows we always stress family and health first.”

For more information and to schedule an introductory meeting, please visit mcmilliongrovecpa.com.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)