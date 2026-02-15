Flower Mound Police Blotter

On Oc.t 18, a suspect literally made out like a bandit after breaking into a vehicle through the passenger window and stealing $7,400 worth of property, including a credit card. Police said the suspect didn’t waste any time putting that card to use.

On Oct. 19, what started as a routine traffic stop on Cross Timbers Road quickly turned into a triple play. The driver had no license, was found to be intoxicated and was carrying drug paraphernalia. He was promptly escorted to a jail cell.

On Oct. 23, officers returned to an address they frequently visit after a teenager was reported attempting to destroy a vehicle parked in a driveway. Police stopped the demolition project and took the teen into custody.

On Oct. 25, someone got a little too enthusiastic about their “street art” phase, spray-painting symbols and words on a playground at a local park before disappearing into the night.

On Oct. 26, officers found a 31-year-old man sleeping soundly in a bed, but not the kind people usually sleep in. The man was passed out in the bed of a pickup truck that wasn’t his. After determining he was intoxicated, officers sleepwalked him to a cozy jail cell.

On Nov. 7, police located a 24-year-old man accused of stealing a cellphone from a friend in the Lakeside area. While the victim declined to press charges, the suspect was still arrested after officers discovered outstanding warrants from another agency.

On Nov. 8, a 29-year-old man attempted to make an unauthorized return visit to a convenience store where he had previously been trespassed. Unfortunately for him, the store sits directly across the street from the Flower Mound Police Department, so officers were quick to check him out of there.