Why the March primaries matter and why your voice belongs in it

By State Senator Tan Parker

We are blessed to live in a free and democratic society – a constitutional republic established by our Founding Fathers and preserved through generations of sacrifice. The freedoms we enjoy today were forged through conviction, defended by brave men and women who wore our Nation’s uniform, and sustained by citizens who understood that self-government demands both vigilance and participation.

Liberty is not ordinary. It must be protected with intention and carried forward with responsibility. The right to vote reflects a foundational truth of our nation: governing authority rests with the people. Each time we cast a ballot, we are not simply expressing a preference, we are affirming our role as stewards of the freedoms entrusted to us.

President Ronald Reagan reminded us that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It does not pass automatically. It must be defended, renewed, and exercised. One of the clearest ways we do that is by participating in our elections, especially primary elections, where leadership is first chosen and the direction of public policy begins to take shape.

During this primary season, Texans will determine who will represent their chosen political party on the November general election ballot. In Texas, the Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Early voting runs from Feb. 17 through Feb. 27.

Texas operates under an open primary system. When you check in to vote, you will select either a Republican Primary ballot or a Democrat Primary ballot. You may participate in only one party’s primary during this election cycle. The candidates chosen in March will represent their party in the November general election.

Primaries matter because they shape the leadership Texans will rely on long after the campaign season ends. In Texas, ballots include federal offices that will influence the direction of our nation, statewide leaders who will shape the next legislative session, local leaders who make decisions for our communities, and numerous judicial races that directly affect how laws are interpreted and applied to safeguard individual rights and ensure the rule of law. These are serious responsibilities to uphold, and primary voters determine who will carry them.

Texas leads America because Texans engage. Our state has strengthened election integrity laws, enhanced ballot security, and improved transparency to protect the integrity of our elections and ensure that every lawful vote counts. Confidence in the ballot strengthens confidence in the outcome and safeguards the republic we are called to preserve.

When heading to the polls, you must bring an approved photo ID such as a Texas driver’s license, U.S. passport, military ID, or Texas Election Identification Certificate. A full list of acceptable identification is available through the Texas Secretary of State at www.votetexas.gov/voting/need-id.html.

Before voting, review what will appear on your ballot. The Denton County Elections Office provides a sample ballot lookup tool at www.VoteDenton.gov .

For additional statewide information, polling locations, and voter resources, visit www.VoteTexas.gov .

The future of Texas will not be decided for us. It will be decided by us.

That decision begins with participation. Whether you cast your ballot early or on Election Day, please make a plan and exercise this cherished right. Confirm your registration. Review your sample ballot. Know the candidates and ask questions. Bring the required identification. Show up prepared and informed to vote.

Let us never forget that the course of our great state and the nation it leads is shaped not by circumstance, but by citizens who choose to engage, to lead, and to act. I encourage you to participate, and to invite others to do the same, because the future of Texas and the freedom it represents is ours to carry it forward with purpose and conviction.