Meet the Primary Candidates: U.S. Rep. District 26

Voters will hit the polls in March to decide their party’s nominees at the local, state and federal level for the November general election.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 3, 2026 with early voting set to start Tuesday, Feb. 17.

To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 26.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

On the ballot this year will be the District 26 U.S. House of Representatives seat, which is currently held by Republican Brandon Gill. It covers southern Wise County, most of Denton County and all of Cooke County.

Democrat Ernest Lineberger of Carrollton returns in an attempt to face off against Gill again in the general election, which he lost in 2024.

Lineberger’s competition in the primary will be Steven Shook of Haslet.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

U.S. House of Representatives District 26 (DEMOCRAT)

Ernest Lineberger

Age: 67

City/Town of Residence: Carrollton

Current Occupation: Retired Naval Officer and engineer

Education: Graduated Monterey High School, BS Aerospace Engineering at the University of Southern California, MS Engineering Acoustics at the Naval Postgraduate School, MS Systems Technology (antisubmarine warfare) at the Naval Postgraduate School

Public service: As a U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer, specialized in nuclear power, I served tours on multiple warships including the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. These were years of service, long hours, few personal comforts and hard work requiring dedication and responsibility.

After retirement, I manufactured semiconductors at Texas Instruments in Dallas for more than 29 years. Volunteering frequently in roles including hospice, wheelchair ramp building, sewing for Capes for Kids and more.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice?

We are one Community – Not Divided.

I’m running for Congress for All people, Putting People’s Needs First!

As I grew up as the son of a navy chaplain, my faith developed to be “Love your neighbor and we are all neighbors.”

I don’t see this in our current congress. They prioritize the wealthy and big business over the people. To garner votes, Republican Candidates have used division, fear and hate to pit Americans against their neighbors. That needs to stop. I’m stopping it now.

My background as a naval officer specialized in nuclear power and an engineer with semiconductor manufacturing have taught me that reality, facts and integrity matter.

I’ve sworn an oath to the Constitution that I hold dear. I’m driven to serve the needs of the people in our communities, serve our nation and to strengthen and grow international relationships with partners and allies.

By addressing real needs, we are going to flip this seat and return Congress to working for All people.

Mission Statement: “Putting People’s Needs First!”; healthcare, affordable quality of life, safety, freedom, democracy, restoration of government services, a strong social safety net, affordable higher education, meaningful jobs, renewed sense of pride in our nation and mutual accomplishments, knowledge that national debt will be controlled and hope for the future.

Candidate website: https://www.linebergerforuscongress.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LinebergerforCongress

Steven Shook

Age: 45

City/Town of Residence: Haslet

Current Occupation: Nurse Practitioner

Education: Associate’s degree at Tarrant County College, bachelor’s degree at Texas Tech University (Summa Cum Laude), master’s degree at University of Texas at Arlington

Public service: My career in public service has been about showing up when people need help most, as a healthcare provider on the front lines of care. If elected, I will bring that same service-first mindset to Congress, focused on affordability, accessible healthcare and accountability to North Texas families.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice?

I’m running because too many families in North Texas feel like Washington no longer works for them. Costs are rising, healthcare is harder to access and Congress spends more time on political theater than solving real problems. As a healthcare provider, I’ve spent my career making decisions where accountability matters and excuses don’t save lives.

I’m the best choice because I bring a service-first mindset, not a career-politician one.

I’ve seen firsthand how federal policy affects real people, in emergency rooms, critical care units and in my own community. I focus on practical solutions like lowering healthcare and prescription drug costs, improving affordability and restoring accountability. I was born, raised and work in North Texas, and I’m running to represent my neighbors with integrity and seriousness.

Mission Statement: My mission is to lower costs for North Texas families by making healthcare and prescription drugs more affordable and restoring accountability in Washington. I will put people over politics and focus on practical solutions that strengthen working families, protect seniors and ensure the government works for the communities it serves.

Candidate website: https://shookforcongress2026.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581168892730