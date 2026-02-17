Meet the Primary Candidates: U.S. Rep. District 26

Voters will hit the polls in March to decide their party’s nominees at the local, state and federal level for the November general election.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 3, 2026 with early underway as of Tuesday, Feb. 17.

To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 26.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

On the ballot this year will be the District 26 U.S. House of Representatives seat, which is currently held by Republican Brandon Gill. It covers southern Wise County, most of Denton County and all of Cooke County.

Gill will be challenged in the March primary by Robert Chick of Sanger.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

U.S. House of Representatives District 26 (REPUBLICAN)

Brandon Gill (i)

(note: Rep. Brandon Gill did not respond to the questionnaire request)

Robert Chick

Age: 31

City/Town of Residence: Sanger

Current Occupation: Owner/Operator, Healthcare Recruitment

Education: Graduated from Sanger High School and Texas State University

Public service: Rotary Club Lake Cities

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Over the last 5 months, I’ve knocked on thousands of doors across North Texas so I can say this with authority: Texans are hungry for action on problems and all we’re getting is excuses.

America’s best times are head of us, but only if we start working together to solve our problems. Right now, we’ve got Ivy League, investment banker dorks from out of town telling us how afraid we should be of everything around us. That’s not the Texas Spirit.

This country’s problems aren’t going to be solved with cable news interviews & funny little tweets. That’s how influencers operate, not serious people. Brandon Gill is an influencer, and we need serious people. If you want to see the solutions to problems I’m working on, go to StickWithChick.Org. Matthew 22:36-40

Mission statement: America’s problems have solutions and our best times are still ahead of us, but only if we elect serious people as leaders, not influencers. Cable news interviews and funny little tweets won’t solve any problems. To see how we’re going to solve problems like punishing property taxes & affordability of basic goods, go to StickWithChick.Org.

Candidate website: StickWithChick.Org

Candidate Facebook page: N/A